Terre Haute, IN

ISU COVID-19 testing policy goes into effect

By Terry Craig
 1 day ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University’s ‘Sycamore Community Health Initiative’ went into effect this week.

Students, faculty and staff must participate in weekly COVID-19 testing throughout the spring semester unless they’ve submitted proof of vaccination.

This policy was announced during the fall, but there has been one update since its announcement. In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the quarantine time for asymptomatic COVID-19 positive cases will be reduced from ten days to five days.

COVID-19 testing will be made available to ISU students, faculty and staff. Also, the initiative will apply to everyone on campus.

Director of University Communication Mark Alesia said that these guidelines are best for students safety moving foward.

“Campus leadership decided that this was the prudent way to move forward and keep our campus safe for everybody,” Alesia stated. “But at the same time we’re keeping an eye on a lot of things as we have from the beginning.”

Classes will begin on January 11th.

