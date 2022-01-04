Nearly 100 more nursing homes in NC dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of nursing homes in North Carolina dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks has jumped by nearly 100 in two weeks.

The weekly list of outbreaks in congregate living settings released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed 243 nursing homes on it.

That marks an increase of 68 percent from the previous report, which had 145 nursing homes on it Dec. 21. There was no report issued last Tuesday because of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The number of residential care facilities with outbreaks more than doubled — from 58 two weeks ago to 130 on Tuesday — while the 36 correctional facilities on the list was up from 27 two weeks ago.

Seven nursing homes in Wake County were included after there were four listed in late December, but none had more than four new cases reported since the previous report.

