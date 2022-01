COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The need for blood donations is urgent right now, this is the lowest blood supply in more than a decade. NBC4 will once again partner with WNCI and the American Red Cross to hold our annual blood drive on January 5, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The NBC4 WNCI Blood Give-in will be held at the Columbus Airport Marriott, located at 1375 N. Cassady Ave., Columbus, OH 43219 (just off I-670).

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO