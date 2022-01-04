ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Cheney: Republicans who stuck by Trump 'will not be judged well by history'

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUjqJ_0dcnjR0H00

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in an interview on Tuesday that her fellow Republicans in Congress who have stuck by former President Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack "will not be judged well by history."

Haley Byrd Wilt, associate editor of The Dispatch, asked Cheney how the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 plans on providing a clear picture of the Capitol attack that is widely accepted by people across the political spectrum when the panel appeared to have little support from or involvement with the GOP. Cheney is one of only two Republican lawmakers on the committee, along with outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

Cheney pointed out that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had ultimately made the decision not to appoint people from his party to the committee. McCarthy withdrew his appointments after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rejected Republican Reps. Jim Banks (Ind.) and Jim Jordan (Ohio), who he had named, as appointees.

Cheney told Wilt that the picture of Jan. 6 that the committee currently has is that Trump "summoned" the rioters to Washington, D.C., and "told them to march on the Capitol."

"I think [Trump's] actions and the actions of those people who continue to defend president Trump will not be judged well by history," Cheney said. "And so part of our committee's responsibility is to get the facts for history, to make sure people have all of those on which to make judgements going forward."

Cheney recalled that immediately after the attack, Republicans were unified in their condemnation of what had occurred. However, she said that many of her GOP colleagues now seem to be "willing to minimize and whitewash what happened," though she added that "they won't be successful."

Reflecting back on Jan. 6, 2020, Cheney told Wilt that she remembers being "very angry."

"In the chamber, I remember the disbelief that it could possibly be happening. I remember, certainly, Representative Raskin telling me that there was a Confederate flag flying inside the Capitol. And just the disbelief that we were there at the heart of our constitutional republic and that we had a violent mob attempting to break into the chamber," said Cheney.

Earlier this week, Cheney said that Trump was "at war with the rule of law" and warned that he may likely repeat the very same claims that incited rioters to break into the Capitol during the upcoming one-year anniversary of Jan. 6.

"I think that if what he has been saying since he left office is any indication, former President Trump is likely again this week to make the same false claims about the election that he knows to be false and the same false claims about the election that he knows caused violence on Jan. 6," said Cheney.

"If he makes those same claims, he's doing it with complete understanding and knowledge of what those claims have caused in the past," she said.

Comments / 187

Thalles Howard
1d ago

This is coming from someone who was kicked out the republican party in her own state. She's talking about herself no one care what she thinks.

Reply(2)
56
Debbie Bakkela
1d ago

Liz will never say anything good about President Trump because of what he said about her Father and I understand that, I would feel the same. But to use her office to seek revenge is what she will be judged by.

Reply(2)
42
Marco Edward
1d ago

who all the non RINOs I believe it's going to be the RINOs and democrats not judged. well. especially ones who set up two twin towers getting bombed killing over 3,500 people yeah I'm talking about your daddy

Reply(1)
30
Related
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
POTUS
Washington Times

Former VP Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA mandate

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his political advocacy group filed a brief Monday that asks the Supreme Court to block President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses. The amicus brief from Advancing American Freedom says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is exceeding the authority granted to it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
mediaite.com

Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That 2022 Could Be the ‘Last’ U.S. Election Ever if Democrats Don’t Win

Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again. Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Times

Pelosi accused of hiding info on her role in security breakdown on Jan. 6

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is concealing information about her culpability in the security breakdown during the Jan. 6 riot, according to Republican lawmakers who have been pursuing those documents since immediately after the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois said Mrs. Pelosi is stonewalling. He is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFMZ-TV Online

How Liz Cheney Can Win Reelection

The term “principled Republican” is quickly becoming an oxymoron in the post-Trump GOP, but Liz Cheney still fits the bill. The question is: For how long? Cheney’s principles aren’t at risk, but her ability to be reelected in Trump’s Republican Party is. Wyoming gave Donald...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

It's time for Democrats to remind Republicans: The GOP is very much in the minority

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#The Dispatch#Gop#House
The Independent

Democrats planned secret ‘contingency election’ because they predicted Trump would try to steal 2020, new book reveals

House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

One year after Jan. 6, Trump's grip on the GOP has grown stronger. Here's why

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... A new analysis shows Democrats are doing better than expected in redistricting — but that it probably won’t be enough to save the House. ... John Fetterman hauled in $2.7 million in the 4th quarter for his Pennsylvania Senate bid. ... Michael Steele is a no-go for Maryland governor. ... And why climate could determine Build Back Better’s fate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell says the 2022 midterms could be country's 'last election' if Republicans win and claims the GOP is choosing 'violence over voting'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday night that the 2022 midterms could be the country's 'last election' if Republicans win and blasted the GOP for choosing 'violence over voting.'. 'I'm worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting as we know it in this country will be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

January 6 committee is considering televised prime time 'Watergate-style' hearings to make it a 'daily spectacle' and wants to speak to Mike Pence directly

Democrats are ramping up their probe of the January 6th insurrection ahead of Thursday's one-year anniversary, considering 'Watergate-style' prime-time hearings with a bold-faced witness wish list that includes Mike Pence and Sean Hannity. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a day-long slate of events planned for the one-year anniversary of the MAGA...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Greene: Democrats Care Little About Jan, 6, Except To Use It As A Political Cudgel To Bash Republicans

Democrats are wielding the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot and the “insurrection narrative” as a club to bash Republicans, and especially Donald Trump, ahead of the 2022 elections, firebrand Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Tuesday. The Georgia lawmaker, in an interview with Newsmax, said the Democrats’ claims...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

434K+
Followers
52K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy