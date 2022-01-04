ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wasatch Mountains, other Utah areas

By Allison Croghan
 1 day ago
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Wasatch Mountains and other parts of northeastern Utah starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday afternoon.

The warning, which will end at 5 p.m. Thursday, extends along the mountain areas east of Interstate 15 from Nephi up to the Idaho border, and east into areas of Wyoming.

Forecasters expect 18 to 36 inches of snow to fall in the mountains, with Alta and Brighton among the areas posted in the warning. Wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour are also expected.

Other Utah areas covered in the warning include: Woodruff, Randolph, Garden City, Mantua, Logan Summit, Mirror Lake Highway, Moon Lake, along with Evanston and Lyman in Wyoming.

Drivers traveling on Interstate 80 should expect reduced visibility due to blowing snow. The Wednesday commute will be impacted in northeast Utah and southwest Wyoming.

