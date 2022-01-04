ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nocturna: Side A – The Great Old Man’s Night

By Matthew Roe
Film Threat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSCREAMFEST 2021 REVIEW! We all have wished, at one point or another, that we could live our lives without regrets and pursue our dreams free of charge. Yet, if we look at the reality of this aspiration, what it actually means is that we aim to live a life without consequence....

filmthreat.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

A Hero movie review: A slow-burn morality tale from a modern master

No one carves new space out of ordinary stories — a move, a marriage, a business debt — quite like Iran's Asghar Farhadi, the winner of a Best Foreign Language Film Oscar twice already this past decade (for A Separation and The Salesman). His latest, which took the Grand Prix at Cannes, centers on a man (Amir Jadidi) whose failure to repay a lender has earned him an ongoing jail term.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Kon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screamfest#Tokyo Godfathers
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Zendaya Flaunts Hot Pink Suit With Boyfriend Tom Holland at Sirius XM Town Hall

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. Zendaya and Tom Holland are continuing what is, ostensibly, the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour, but has really transformed into their red-carpet relationship rollout. After several headline-making press appearances and quiet dates in a row, the duo’s latest public display took place at the Sirius XM Town Hall event on Dec. 10, with Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon in tow.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
shefinds

Zendaya's Reaction To Tom Holland Saying He Wants To Start A Family Is Priceless

When we heard that Tom Holland said he wanted to take a break from acting to start a family, we firstly couldn’t believe what we were hearing, but then instantly couldn’t help but wonder what his girlfriend Zendaya thought. Well now we can wonder no more, as we finally know what the 25-year-old Emmy-winner thinks about her boyfriend’s comments; and we have to say, we are quite surprised by what was revealed!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Nicolas Cage Credits ‘Rocky’ Star Aunt With Influencing His Movie Roles

Nicolas Cage has led a successful acting career for decades. Appearing in cult classics like the “National Treasure” series, the 57-year-old actor certainly knows his stuff. Cage has portrayed a vast variety of roles, ranging everywhere from action movies to romantic comedies. According to Cage’s IMDB page, he is credited for acting in over 100 projects. The actor already has 3 movies slated for release in 2022! Additionally, Cage has also produced several projects throughout his career and even directed a film in 2002.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jeanine Ann Roose Dies: ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Actress Was 84

Jeanine Ann Roose, best known for playing Little Violet Bick in the holiday classic film It’s a Wonderful Life, died Friday night at her Los Angeles home after battling an infection, TMZ reports. She was 84. Roose worked as a child actor in the 1940s and ’50s. Her role as Little Violet in the 1946 Christmas classic was her sole film credit. You can see a clip of her in a scene from the film below. Roose landed her first acting job at the age of eight on The Jack Benny Program. She also appeared on The Fitch Bandwagon and The Phil...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy