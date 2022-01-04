Novak Djokovic granted vaccine exemption, will compete at Aussie Open

Novak Djokovic announced Tuesday on Instagram that he's been given an exemption to play at the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated. Press Association

Novak Djokovic is set to compete at the 2022 Australian Open, despite still being unvaccinated against COVID-19, he announced Tuesday morning on Instagram.

"I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission," Djokovic wrote in a caption.

The decision to allow Djokovic to participate is a reversal for both the Australian Open and the local government, which both previously announced that no unvaccinated players would be granted an exemption. The tournament director Craig Tilley said in November "[Djokovic] knows he needs to be vaccinated in order to play" and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said in October "my government will not be applying for an exemption for any unvaccinated player."

Those stances have since changed, and the Australian Open confirmed later Tuesday that Djokovic has been cleared to play in the tournament.

"Djokovic applied for a medical exemption, which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts,'' an Australian Open statement reads, via ESPN. "One of those was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health. They assessed all applications to see if they met the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation guidelines.''

Djokovic is the all-time leader in men's singles titles at the Australian Open with nine.