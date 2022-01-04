ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic granted vaccine exemption, will compete at Aussie Open

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3M3D_0dcnhvDX00
Novak Djokovic announced Tuesday on Instagram that he's been given an exemption to play at the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated. Press Association

Novak Djokovic is set to compete at the 2022 Australian Open, despite still being unvaccinated against COVID-19, he announced Tuesday morning on Instagram.

"I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission," Djokovic wrote in a caption.

The decision to allow Djokovic to participate is a reversal for both the Australian Open and the local government, which both previously announced that no unvaccinated players would be granted an exemption. The tournament director Craig Tilley said in November "[Djokovic] knows he needs to be vaccinated in order to play" and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said in October "my government will not be applying for an exemption for any unvaccinated player."

Those stances have since changed, and the Australian Open confirmed later Tuesday that Djokovic has been cleared to play in the tournament.

"Djokovic applied for a medical exemption, which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts,'' an Australian Open statement reads, via ESPN. "One of those was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health. They assessed all applications to see if they met the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation guidelines.''

Djokovic is the all-time leader in men's singles titles at the Australian Open with nine.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic denied entrance into Australia due to visa issue?

Novak Djokovic went to great lengths to change his visa in order to enter Australia so he can defend his 2021 Australian Open title, but the world's No.1 men's tennis player is currently being denied access into the country because he doesn't have a proper visa. Djokovic, 34, is reportedly...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

T.J. Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at its 43 on a second-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Novak Djokovic’s Father Has Warning For Australian Officials

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is currently stuck in a room at Melbourne Airport over a reported issue with a visa and his vaccination status. According to Sunrise On 7, someone in Djokovic’s camp filled out the wrong visa, one that does not allow for a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. Australia has been extremely strict with its vaccination protocols.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Andrews
Person
Novak Djokovic
firstsportz.com

Top Journalist caught the CORRUPTED officers responsible for giving Novak Djokovic the medical exemption RED-HANDED

Ever since the announcement regarding Novak Djokovic receiving a medical exemption came out, people have been questioning on what grounds was the world No.1 exempted?. However, Nick McCallum caught the corrupted health officials of Tennis Australia red-handed. In his interview with the top health officials at Tennis Australia Nick managed to expose the unlawful way in which Djokovic was given the medical exemption.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'Monica Seles called me crying'

Filip Krajinovic did double duty on Saturday at the ATP Cup to guide Serbia to a 2-1 win against Norway in Group A in Sydney. The world No. 42 teamed up with Nikola Cacic to beat Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovic 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the decisive doubles rubber after the two singles matches split.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie Open#Victorian#Espn
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I should have let go of all these...'

The draws have been announced for this week's Melbourne Summer Set, which will be played at Melbourne Park from January 3-9. There will be h*t action as three tournaments (one ATP and two WTA) are played simultaneously at the venue. Melbourne Summer Set - ATP 250 A battle between all...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Breaking: Novak Djokovic’s dad confirms Novak is isolated in a room with two police officers, unable to speak to anyone else

Novak Djokovic after receiving a medical exemption flew down to Melbourne. However, world No.1 was denied entry into Australia due to a visa mix-up. Djokovic was being questioned about his medical exemption by the border police for nearly 2 hours. According to Novak Djokovic’s dad, Novak is being isolated in a room with two police officers.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic's team releases 'unusual' photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held in isolation after visa bungle

Novak Djokovic's team have shared a bizarre photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held under police guard due to a problem with his visa. Djokovic was kept in a room by himself without his entourage or phone overnight after touching down late on Wednesday to defend his Australian Open title.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Djokovic entry to Australia hits snag

World number one Novak Djokovic's entry to Australia has reportedly been delayed over a snag with paperwork, further fuelling the controversy over a Covid vaccine exemption he was granted by Australian Open organisers. Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, received the exemption in order to play at this month's tournament in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam event of the year. The Serb landed in Melbourne late Wednesday but state government officials reportedly refused to support his visa application. Victoria's acting sports minister, Jaala Pulford, said her state had rejected a request for help and visa approvals were a matter for the federal government.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'They admit their mistakes'

Doubles specialist Matej Sabanov revealed how world number one Novak Djokovic helped him and his brother strengthen their mental strength on cncha. The twins Matej and Ivan Sabanov are two specialist doubles tennis players, who played under the Croatian flag before deciding, last November, to change their nationality. The Sabanov...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy