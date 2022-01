If you are a dog pet owner living in Texas don't forget there is a new law that goes into effect on January 18, that bans chaining your dog up outdoors. The new Texas law prohibits a dog owner from using a chain or tether to restrain their pet unattended. Owners must also provide adequate shelter from bad weather, direct sunlight, heat, standing water, or waste, and must also provide water at all times for the dog. If dogs are at risk of inhumane treatment the new law now allows that law enforcement officers will not have to wait 24 hours before they are able to intervene.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO