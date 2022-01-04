These 6 items are expected to surge in price this year

HOUSTON - Inflation has driven up grocery prices by 5.4% this year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, especially on meats. Ground beef is up 18%, eggs are up 29%, and if you want to bring home the bacon, you'll pay 28% to do it. Before you head out...
The November consumer price index report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed an overall increase of 6.8% compared to the same month last year – the greatest increase since 1982. This all but shattered the argument that inflation would begin to slow, or that it would be transitory. The surge was due to […]
Throughout 2021, the average sales price of a home rose 16%, reports Forbes, though some metro areas like Boise and Austin reported gains over 30%. In comparison, home prices rise no more than 5% a year on average, and even during the 2005 housing bubble, price growth stayed under 12%.
After a frenzied 2021 housing market, the coming year could bring a small measure of relief for prospective homebuyers. But the market won’t go cold, real estate industry professionals predict. Rather, changes in home price growth, the supply of homes for sale and upticks in rock-bottom interest rates are more likely to stabilize the market after an unpredictable 2021, they said. That likely ...
The recent spike in lumber prices has created a simultaneous spike in the costs of newly-constructed single-family homes, according to data released by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). What Happened: Lumber prices peaked at $1,500 per thousand board feet last May before declining through late August – only...
Annual inflation is running at the hottest pace in nearly four decades as widespread supply disruptions, extraordinarily high consumer demand and worker shortages fuel rapidly rising price increases. Prices soared by 5.7% in the year through November, according to the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index data released Thursday morning. That...
March 2020 is seen as one of the unluckiest times to have launched a business as the COVID-19 pandemic crippled entire industries practically overnight. But that’s when a group of Texas oil and gas businessmen launched its hemp business, Delta AG. Hemp is a cannabis sativa plant containing 0.3%...
Ford's hot little pickup truck, the 2022 Maverick, now costs a little more money, just as the automaker begins shipping them to dealers and customers. As of Dec. 27, the truck sees price increases for two trim levels and various packages and equipment also fall victim to price bumps. According...
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, warned on Thursday that gas prices in 2022 will be "front and loaded," noting that the highest gas prices "will be in the first half of the year." Fuel projections from GasBuddy indicate that $4 per gallon as a national average...
It’s one of the most prosaic, routine activities that millions of Americans engage in on what’s likely a weekly basis. Nevertheless, trips to the grocery store these days have — like almost every aspect of modern life — felt and continue to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, specifically, all the supply shortages stemming from the pandemic’s disruption to all the normal patterns of commerce in the US.
The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically exacerbated a wide range of social issues, including food insecurity — which unfortunately, is about to get significantly worse. Experts are currently predicting that grocery store prices will continue to skyrocket over the next several months, leaving those in need in deep trouble. But why are food prices rising, and how can people save money on groceries moving forward?
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The bad news for homebuyers: Over the past year, the U.S. has seen the fastest period for home price growth in recorded history—even greater than any of the years leading up to the bursting 2008 housing bubble. The silver lining: Home values just posted their second consecutive month of decelerating price growth.
Prospective homebuyers felt the strain of growing affordability hurdles as home prices maintained their upward trajectory in November, according to recent data from CoreLogic. The organization released its CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI™) and HPI Forecast™ on Jan. 4, which found that home prices climbed 18.1% in November 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Monthly price appreciation also ticked up by 1.3% from October to November last year.
Palladium has been one of the worst-performing commodities in 2021. Chip shortage and platinum substitution have been the key bearish factors. Both the fundamentals and technicals paint a bullish outlook for palladium price. Palladium price has recorded one of the highest declines among commodities in 2021. The coming year appears...
High home prices are great for sellers but continue to pose a challenge to buyers. Home prices were up 19.1% in October compared to the previous year. At the same time, home price growth slowed down compared to September. There's a reason prospective buyers struggled to purchase homes in 2021....
