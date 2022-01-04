ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in Moncton, N.B.

By Mark Shaw
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy from Moncton. Police say Anthony Roberts was last seen on Monday, January 3...

Two Men Arrested in Moncton Convenience Store Robbery

Police say two men are in custody following an armed robbery Tuesday evening at a convenience store in Moncton, N.B. The Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at JM's Convenience on Mill Road in Moncton around 7:00 p.m. A man with a gun demanded money...
Presque Isle, ME
