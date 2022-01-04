ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temporary closure of UR Medicine Noyes Health Urgent Care in Geneseo due to staffing

By Julia Popowych
 5 days ago

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — UR Medicine Noyes Health Urgent Care in Geneseo will temporarily shut its doors due to staff illnesses.

The Urgent Care facility will be closed until Thursday, January 13th.

“We understand this is an inconvenience to the community,” Dr. Chad Teeters, President and CEO of Noyes Health said. “We are navigating through unprecedented times in the middle of a pandemic. Our healthcare workers are doing their best. We appreciate the understanding of the community and will reopen Urgent Care as soon as possible.”

Those needing urgent care are being told to go to the nearest Emergency Department or Urgent Care.
Anyone else should see their Primary Care Provider.

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

