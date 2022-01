BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A total of 21 Baltimore County schools have shifted to virtual learning this week due to COVID-19 infections, and seven more have partially closed, the school system said Monday. Baltimore County Public Schools on Sunday announced 13 schools would shift to virtual learning, and a handful of partial closures. A majority of the closures run through Friday, Jan. 7, but the Northwest Academy of Health Sciences will not reopen until Jan. 17 and the Ridge Ruxton School will not reopen until Jan. 14. The closures are based on Maryland Department of Health guidelines recommending that schools shift to online learning...

