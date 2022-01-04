ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Eyebrow queen Kristin Fisher tests positive for Covid-19 after eerily predicting she'd get sick in the first week of January

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Celebrity eyebrow artist Kristin Fisher has had a rocky start to the new year after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Double Bay beauty salon owner, 36, shared her diagnosis on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing she'd caught the Omicron variant despite being triple vaxxed.

'Aaaand right on cue, Miss Rona got me. I said I was available this week to get [Covid]… I manifested this,' she joked, referring to her recent Instagram Story post that stated: 'I'm available to get Covid the week of January 3.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rME28_0dcngFGU00
'Right on cue, Miss Rona got me': Celebrity eyebrow artist Kristin Fisher, 36, has had a rocky start to the new year after testing positive for Covid-19

Fisher said her symptoms had been extremely mild, which she attributed to having had two doses of the vaccine and recent booster shot.

She wrote: 'Day two and I've taken four Panadol total. I have just had a loooot of sleep (which isn't really that unusual for me as I can sleep for Australia amirite?)'

The businesswoman contrasted her symptoms with a bout of food poisoning she'd experienced after dining at a Subway restaurant over Christmas, insisting Covid-19 was a 'walk in the park' compared to gastro.

'What I can say for certain is that I would rather get Omi 1 billion times over than ever eat a Subway Italian BMT ever again. I've had hangovers way worse than this also,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JAuZL_0dcngFGU00
Isolation plans: The beauty salon owner, 36, shared her diagnosis on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing she'd caught Omicron despite being triple vaxxed. She also posted this photo of herself looking at a painting edited with the words, 'A six-hour marathon of trashy television' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjGwY_0dcngFGU00
Eerie prediction: Fisher joked she'd 'manifested' her diagnosis after previously saying she was 'available' to catch Covid in the first week of January (pictured)

'I know everyone experiences this differently, vaxxed and unvaxxed. But given my immunity would be so low right now after the food poisoning saga of 2021, all in all I'm feeling pretty good in the scheme of things.'

'Thankfully I got my booster last week, which supposedly kicks in instantly,' Fisher added, before encouraging fans to get their booster shot as soon as possible.

The mother of two, who is now in isolation, concluded: 'Counting down until I can squeeze my babies; that's the cruelest part for me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zxltj_0dcngFGU00
Mild: Fisher said her symptoms had been extremely mild, which she attributed to having had two doses of the vaccine and recent booster shot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09EE6D_0dcngFGU00
Lucky she's vaxxed! She shared more details about her recovery on Wednesday, praising the vaccine and booster shot for her mild symptoms 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lo9s7_0dcngFGU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8oBd_0dcngFGU00
'I've been through the worst of it': Fisher revealed she was on the road to recovery and had no regrets about 'living her life' and 'catching Covid while doing so' 

Fisher shared more details about her recovery on Wednesday, praising the vaccine and booster shot for her mild symptoms.

She also revealed she was on the road to recovery and had no regrets about 'living her life' and 'catching Covid while doing so'.

Fisher first made headlines in June 2020 when she was forced to address whispers about her close relationship with leading hairdresser Tom Cole.

The pair had been spotted getting cosy at the ritzy Intercontinental Hotel, a stone's throw from both their businesses.

The hotel rendezvous came months after Fisher boasted on social media she and husband Chris Barnes had renewed their wedding vows on holiday in Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIjuH_0dcngFGU00
Controversy: Fisher first made headlines in June 2020 when she was forced to address whispers about her close relationship with leading hairdresser Tom Cole. They'd been spotted getting cosy at the ritzy Intercontinental Hotel, a stone's throw from both their businesses 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YsazY_0dcngFGU00
Hmm: The hotel rendezvous came months after Fisher boasted on social media she and husband Chris Barnes (right) had renewed their wedding vows on holiday in Las Vegas

Kristin shared photos of the impromptu ceremony, revealing they had a maid of honour and best man join them, and the group dined on Chinese food for the reception.

But after word spread of her close relationship with Cole, Fisher revealed she'd separated from Barnes within months of returning home from the United States.

She said at the time the split was amicable for the sake of their two children, Eddie and Lila, and both parties maintained they will forever be a 'family' despite going separate ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EiRhD_0dcngFGU00
Split: After word spread of her close relationship with Cole, Fisher revealed she'd separated from Barnes within months of returning home from the United States

Fisher kept a relatively low profile for a few months in early 2021, before a shock Covid case in mid-June sparked widespread lockdowns and business closures.

After eight weeks without work, a fed-up Fisher announced she would be taking her business to the local park and servicing her fully vaxxed clients, exploiting an apparent loophole in the Covid public health orders.

The move was lauded as 'genius' among some of her most high-profile clients, many of whom offered their word they'd be there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGSa3_0dcngFGU00
Lockdown: Fisher kept a relatively low profile for a few months in early 2021, before a shock Covid case in mid-June sparked widespread lockdowns and business closures

Local council told Daily Mail Australia at the time there was little that could be done to stop the move, given police are the only people who can enforce the murky rules.

Kristin spoke of her business struggles in October, insisting she wasn't complaining but it had been 'the most challenging time of my life'.

'Imagine owning a business, that you've worked so hard at for 10-plus years, and all of a sudden your entire revenue is cut in half,' she told The Daily Telegraph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ZUDj_0dcngFGU00
Eyebrows in the park: After eight weeks without work, a fed-up Fisher announced she would be taking her business to the local park and servicing her fully vaxxed clients, exploiting an apparent loophole in the Covid public health orders 

'You and your employees are now on the dole. We all have rents and mortgages to pay. I have children to feed also. This has been hands down the most challenging time of my life. Because I'm alive, my family are healthy and we have the end in sight now.'

What her clients didn't know was that Fisher was simultaneously dealing with a crisis entirely separate to keeping her business afloat.

On July 17, 2021, patrol officers pulled over a Kia Rio travelling down Curlewis Street in Bondi Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBSCD_0dcngFGU00
Drug conviction: On July 17, 2021, patrol officers pulled over a Kia Rio travelling down Curlewis Street in Bondi Beach. At Fisher's feet lay two bags of cocaine

What began as a routine traffic stop quickly shifted when police noticed a 'frantic' Fisher in the passenger seat trying to avoid the police officers' gaze and scrambling to get out of the car.

At her feet lay two bags of cocaine.

The driver, later identified as 19-year-old private school graduate Brooke Moody, couldn't provide her passenger's name or a valid excuse for being outside of her own local government area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvPI8_0dcngFGU00
Fined: Fisher was convicted and fined $550 after she failed to appear in Waverley Court in November 2021, charged with possessing a prohibited drug and failing to comply with public health orders

Both women were fined for breaching Covid health orders, while Fisher was charged with drug possession offences and Moody accused of being her dealer.

The scandal slipped under the radar undetected for months until September 21, when Fisher was convicted in absence for drug possession.

She was fined $550 after she failed to appear in Waverley Court in November, charged with possessing a prohibited drug and failing to comply with public health orders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEDci_0dcngFGU00
Unfollowed: As news spread of Fisher's conviction, some of her celebrity friends began to distance themselves. Nadia Fairfax (right), who was regularly at Fisher's (left) side at social events, quietly unfollowed her on Instagram as rumours swirled the former BFFs had fallen out

As news spread of Fisher's conviction, some of her celebrity friends began to distance themselves.

Blogger Nadia Fairfax, who was regularly at Kristin's side at social events, quietly unfollowed her on Instagram as rumours swirled the former BFFs had fallen out.

Fairfax responded with a carefully worded statement saying she continued to 'wish her well'.

Fashion designer Pip Edwards is also no longer following Fisher's personal Instagram; however, they remain connected on Fisher's business account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eY1PX_0dcngFGU00
Not following: Fashion designer Pip Edwards (pictured) is also no longer following Fisher's personal Instagram; however, they remain connected on Fisher's business account

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

California Doctor Claims Eazy-E Gave HIV/AIDS To 2 Women He Treated: 'They Got Infected From Him'

The death of gangsta rap pioneer Eazy-E was the subject of his daughter Ebie’s 2021 documentary The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E. The film aimed to find an answer to the looming question: how did Eazy-E actually die? Over the years, conspiracy theorists have suggested he was injected with HIV/AIDS, didn’t have the disease at all or was killed in some other nefarious way.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Entertainment Weekly

The Music Man cancels shows til January after Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19

Performances of Broadway's The Music Man have been canceled until January after headliner Hugh Jackman revealed on social media Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. "I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID," Jackman said in a video posted to Twitter and Instagram. "My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I'm fine. And I'm just gonna do everything i can to get better ASAP. And as soon as I'm cleared, I'll be back on stage, heading to River City."
PUBLIC HEALTH
HOLAUSA

King and Queen test positive for COVID-19

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden have contracted COVID-19. The Swedish Royal Court announced on Tuesday, Jan. 4, that the royal couple tested positive last night. “The King and Queen, who are fully vaccinated with three syringes, have mild symptoms and feel well under the circumstances,” the...
WORLD
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms Ends the Year On a Low Note: She Tested Positive for COVID and ‘Was Really Sick’

The pandemic caught up with Maxie’s portrayer just before 2021 ended. The holidays can be tough for a lot of people and that’s only gotten worse since Covid’s come into our lives. Few know this better than General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms (Maxie), who took to her Instagram stories to let fans know why she’s been so quiet lately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omi
Person
Kristin Fisher
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight bride Gabrielle Bartlett is left heartbroken as she tests positive for Covid just days before Christmas

Christmas has been cancelled for Gabrielle Bartlett, after the Married At First Sight star tested positive for Covid-19 this week. The marriage celebrant, 47, shared her heartbreaking news on Thursday with a sarcastic Instagram Story post that read: 'Thanks for the Covid positive Xmas pressie, universe...'. 'So festive... so special...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'I was telling myself for weeks I'd failed at childbirth': Gemma Atkinson reveals traumatic birth with daughter Mia, two, left her with PTSD and she only now feels ready to try for another child

Gemma Atkinson has spoken out on her experience of post-traumatic stress disorder following the birth of her daughter, Mia, two. Speaking in an exclusive film for Steph's Packed Lunch on Channel 4, the Hollyoaks star reflected on her experiences of childbirth, admitting she blamed herself for 'failing'. Gemma needed to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Eyebrow#Restaurant#Omicron#Instagram Story#Subway Italian#Bmt
Daily Mail

Studio 10 is thrown into chaos as host Tristan MacManus tests positive for Covid after coming to work 'feeling shady' and Sarah Harris is forced to isolate - leaving Bachelor star Matty J 'the only person available' to fill in

Studio 10 was thrown into chaos on Thursday after host Tristan MacManus tested positive for Covid-19. The father of three, 39, received his result shortly after filming Wednesday's episode, forcing his co-host Sarah Harris into isolation as a precaution. In an unexpected move, the pair were replaced on Thursday by...
TV & VIDEOS
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION
ewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Owens’ Wife Reveals She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Kevin Owens’ wife Karina took to her Instagram stories to announce that she has tested positive for COVID-19. This could impact Owens’ status for next Monday’s Raw. Their son Owen has also started to show symptoms. We wish her a speedy recovery. You can read her statement here:
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says Steve Lodge Moved Out In September And Got Engaged In December; Calls Him A “Narcissist”

Vicki Gunvalson speaks! After the news that her ex-fiance Steve Lodge got engaged, fans were a little shocked. After all, we thought his breakup with Vicki was only 3 short months ago. Earlier this week, Steve announced, “I did ask Janis [Carlson] on Dec. 20 if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Steve Lodge Moved Out In September And Got Engaged In December; Calls Him A “Narcissist” appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
blackchronicle.com

Glowing & Growing: Eve Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Eve is glowing and her baby bump is growing. Or should we say, fully grown. The Queens actress took to social media to show off her bundle of joy during the holidays with the caption, “Can’t believe how soon I ‘m gonna be meeting this little person.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Contestant Gabby Windey Previously Dated Dean Unglert And Blake Horstmann

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette just wrapped and she’s engaged to Nayte Olukoya. They appear to be super happy right now, so I’ll give them eight months to announce their split. You know, because that’s about when their contract expires and the next season is underway. Until then, we have Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor premiering tonight! […] The post The Bachelor Contestant Gabby Windey Previously Dated Dean Unglert And Blake Horstmann appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy