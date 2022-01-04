ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I do not want to sleep with you!’ Candace Owens lashes AOC over tweet branding Republicans ‘sexually frustrated’ and suggests progressive US rep was DRUNK when she sent it

By Natasha Anderson For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Political commentator Candace Owens slammed New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as 'bratty, immature and disgusting' after the Democratic socialist took to Twitter accusing critics of being sexually frustrated conservatives who want to sleep with her.

'I saw this and I actually couldn’t believe my eyes,' Owens told Fox News host Tucker Carlson during an interview Monday. 'It’s so bratty and so immature and it’s so disgusting to even think about.'

She added: 'And let me just say in case there’s any confusions. No, Sandy, I do not want to sleep with you.'

Ocasio-Cortez was blasted on social media this weekend after she was spotted partying maskless in Miami Beach and enjoying cocktails and sushi with her boyfriend, Riley Roberts. Roberts wore a pair of Birkenstocks with bare feet, prompting jokes from Republicans, and subsequent backlash from AOC who accused those who criticized her partner of being sexually frustrated.

She made a similar allegation in another tweet sent separately.

The congresswoman hit back on New Year's Day claiming that the backlash came purely because her critics 'want to date her' and are 'ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations' that have them fixated on her.

However, her comments did not resound well with conservatives, especially Owens who believes the representative was likely intoxicated when she sent her tweets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uHQs2_0dcng8Ae00
Candace Owens (right) slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as 'bratty, immature and disgusting' on Tucker Carlson's show (left) Monday night after the congresswoman took to Twitter accusing her critics of being sexually frustrated and wanting to sleep with her

'I think alcohol loosens your inhibitions and I think that she was about ten margaritas deep in Miami enjoying the free state of Florida and she wrote something that was honestly just filth,' Owens said.'I tried to create a sober analysis of what made her tweet that, and by the way, it got worse.'

'She had a tweet that said there are sexual frustrations that underpin Republicans’ critiques of me, their fixation on me, so she’s really actually creating a sexual narrative,' the political commentator added.

Owens called the social media posts 'bizarre and immature,' questioning how anyone that 'wants to be taken seriously as an adult' could respond to criticism that way.

'How bizarre and immature is it for any person...to look at a fair critique of them as an elected official who has been barking about how Florida is doing every thing wrong, how bad Ron DeSantis is, to see this critique and to offer back well, you know what, you just want to sleep with me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqwfB_0dcng8Ae00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xVEI_0dcng8Ae00
Owens called Ocasio-Cortez's social media posts (pictured above) 'bizarre and immature,' questioning how anyone that ' wants to be taken seriously as an adult' could respond to criticism that way

She also compared Ocasio-Cortez's behavior to that of a 'teenage boy who derives sexual innuendoes from everything' and alleged she has the 'mind of a middle-schooler'.

'This is a 32-year-old woman. It's unacceptable quite frankly,' Owens said. 'And, it is hilarious, but it's actually unacceptable that she is an elected official that sits in Congress.'

The Democratic socialist representative sent her controversial tweets on Sunday after she was first accused by many of 'frolicking in free Florida' while her home state enforced mask mandates, after her Miami lunch date with her boyfriend on December 30.

'AOC is STILL lounging it up in Florida, in large crowds and maskless. This time at a Drag Queen bar in Miami. Rules for thee but not for me,' wrote right wing journalist Brendon Leslie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBqjc_0dcng8Ae00
Owens (left) said although has routinely criticized Ocasio-Cortez (right), she was not interested in dating her. Owens said: 'And let me just say in case there’s any confusions. No, Sandy, I do not want to sleep with you'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyDzz_0dcng8Ae00

'For those of you with zero sense of humor: the whole point of this post is to expose hypocrisy. We don’t actually care she’s maskless. We care she fear mongers about Florida but then has the audacity to vacation here,' he added.

'AOC was spotted partying in a bar maskless in the great free state of Florida. Absolute hypocrite,' tweeted Twitter account Libs of TikTok.

Hitting back, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: 'If Republicans are mad they can't date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend's feet. Ya creepy weirdos.'

'It's starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general.'

She added: 'These people clearly need therapy, won't do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It's really weird.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDLrM_0dcng8Ae00
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted partying in Miami on Sunday without a face mask. Actor, Billy Porter, can be seen in drag, in a red jacket and dress as he hosted the brunch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtOU5_0dcng8Ae00
AOC became the focus of the brunch after being spotted at by the presenter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0WUz_0dcng8Ae00
The New York congresswoman appeared to be continuing her new year's vacation in the Sunshine State at a packed drag bar. She and Porter put their arms around one another to take a selfie together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uo4sz_0dcng8Ae00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DNpss_0dcng8Ae00
Days earlier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was pictured raising a class over sushi with her boyfriend, Riley Roberts while vacationing in Miami 

In addition to her lunch outing with Roberts, the congresswoman - who has long been an advocate for mask-wearing during the pandemic - faced criticisms after was spotted partying in Miami on Sunday without a face covering as she socialized with actor Billy Porter.

Video posted to social media showed her waving to other bargoers to cheers and applause while being introduced on stage by the MC of the 'drag brunch' event.

The compere could be heard lauding the politician, eliciting wild cheers from gathered diners.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis indirectly blasted the congresswoman Monday, telling reporters many of the so-called 'lockdown politicians' have been vacationing in restriction-free Florida during the pandemic despite pushing for mask and vaccine mandates in their own states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajvPl_0dcng8Ae00
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (pictured Monday) indirectly blasted the congresswoman Monday, telling reporters many of the so-called 'lockdown politicians' have been vacationing in restriction-free Florida during the pandemic despite pushing for mask and vaccine mandates in their own states

'If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician that decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I'd be a pretty doggone wealthy man,' Gov. DeSantis.

'Congresspeople, mayors, governors, you name it. Some of it’s been public, some of it has not been public.'

The governor suggested the politicians were hypocrites, saying: 'I think a lot of Floridians will say "wait a minute, you're bashing us because we're not doing your draconian policies and yet we're the first place you want to flee to...to be able to enjoy life."'

'I am happy though that Florida is a place where people know they can come, they can live like normal people and they can make their own decisions.'

