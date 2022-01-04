ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 panel seeks Sean Hannity's voluntary assistance in Capitol inquiry; committee calls Fox News host 'fact witness'

By Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The special House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is seeking the voluntary cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity in its continuing inquiry.

Panel leaders referred to Hannity as a "fact witness" in the investigation, indicating that he "had advance knowledge regarding President Trump’s and his legal team’s planning for January 6th."

"It also appears that you were expressing concerns and providing advice to the President and certain White House staff regarding that planning. You also had relevant communications while the riot was underway, and in the days thereafter," the committee said in a letter released late Tuesday.

Separately, the committee referred to text messages Hannity allegedly sent to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows citing press accounts about a possible effort by Donald Trump's cabinet to remove him from office under terms of the 25th Amendment.

"We would like to question you regarding any conversations you had with Mr. Meadows or others about any effort to remove the President under the 25th Amendment," the committee's letter states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubWjm_0dcng7Hv00
President Donald Trump and Sean Hannity during a 2018 rally in Missouri. Jeff Roberson, AP

Hannity was one of a number of Fox personalities to send text messages to Meadows during the siege, urging him to push then-President Donald Trump to call off the mob.

Rep. Liz Cheney: Trump 'clearly unfit' for future office, citing his refusal to stop Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

More: Mark Meadows' texts reveal what the White House knew about the danger in the Capitol on Jan. 6. Here's what they said.

Axios first reported the development earlier Tuesday.

Fox News, responding to a USA TODAY inquiry, referred to a statement Hannity's attorney Jay Sekulow provided to Axios, stating that "any such request would raise serious constitutional issues including First Amendment concerns regarding freedom of the press."

In its letter, the committee noted an "immense respect for the First Amendment to our Constitution, freedom of the press, and the rights of Americans to express their political opinions freely."

"For that reason, we do not intend to seek information from you regarding your broadcasts on radio or television, your public reporting or commentary, or your political views regarding any candidate for office," the committee said.

Last month, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee's co-chair, referred to the text messages, including Hannity's asking Meadows whether Trump could "make a statement."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSe2q_0dcng7Hv00
Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, at a hearing in Washington on Dec. 13 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

At the time, Hannity described Cheney's disclosures as "a weak attempt to smear yours truly, and presumably, President Trump"

"I said to Mark Meadows the exact same thing I was saying live on the radio at the time and on TV that night, on January 6th and well beyond January 6th," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan. 6 panel seeks Sean Hannity's voluntary assistance in Capitol inquiry; committee calls Fox News host 'fact witness'

Related
MSNBC

Why Sean Hannity's texts ahead of Jan. 6 are so terrifying

Let’s leave aside, for the moment, the hackery and the hypocrisy. Yes, Sean Hannity’s text messages, newly released by the House’s Jan. 6 committee, raise serious questions of media ethics, and yes, there are obvious conflicts of interest in the Fox News host acting as a political adviser to the embattled Trump White House.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Ex-president in the crosshairs: Jan. 6 committee puts Trump on notice as US marks riot anniversary

If Donald Trump was looking for direction in the special House committee’s investigation into the Capitol attack, the former president has an unsettling road map. In a series of public appearances a year after the insurrection, panel leaders put Trump on notice that they have gathered evidence calling into question whether he defaulted on his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Jan 6 committee reveals Sean Hannity’s texts to Mark Meadows surrounding Capitol riot

In a letter to Fox News personality Sean Hannity seeking his cooperation with their probe, chairs of the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot disclosed several text messages he reportedly sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days leading up to, during and after the attack on the Capitol on 6 January.According to the committee, Mr Hannity “had advance knowledge” of plans for 6 January established by the former president and his legal team.“It also appears that you were expressing concerns and providing advice to the president and certain White House staff regarding that...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Republicans Promised to Banish Jan. 6 Insurrectionists. A Year Later, They’ve Purged Jan. 6 Critics

A year ago, top Republicans were clear-eyed — and forceful — in their repudiations of president Trump, blaming him directly for the Jan 6 insurrection at the Capitol and blasting his false claims that he was robbed of a second term. How a year can change people. Republicans, with very rare exceptions, have lost the courage of their supposed convictions, and fallen back into a complicit orbit around the center of grievance and gravity that defines Donald Trump and, by extension, the modern GOP. “At the end of the day,” Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer admitted morbidly on “Meet the Press” to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Top Republicans mark Jan. 6 with silence, deflection

Oh, how things have changed.Just a year ago, many Republicans joined Democrats in reacting with horror to the Capitol insurrection, denouncing both the violence perpetrated by the rioters and the role played by former President Donald Trump in stoking the outrage that fueled their actions with lies about a “stolen” election.But on the anniversary of the attack, top Republicans were far more muted. Some acknowledged the terror of the day but quickly pivoted to bashing Democrats. Many avoided observances planned at the Capitol. And still others didn't say anything at all.It's all part of the political calculus in a...
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

‘He Was More Than a Fox Host’: Adam Schiff Confirms Jan. 6 Committee Wants Sean Hannity’s Cooperation

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) confirmed Tuesday that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will seek the cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity. MSNBC host Hallie Jackson was interviewing Schiff when she noted that she just received word of a report from Axios stating that the committee – on which Schiff serves – will seek Hannity’s cooperation in its investigation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

January 6 committee mulling prime time, televised hearings as Sean Hannity and Mike Pence latest to be called

The House Select Committee investigating the 6 January attack on the Capitol may hold primetime televised hearings to garner attention for what happened in Washington DC almost a year ago. The panel views its eyewitnesses as antidotes to doubts and misinformation about that day’s events pushed by former President Donald Trump and some of his Republican allies.“Members are still discussing potential formats and timing for the committee’s hearings,” a committee staffer told Axios. “The Select Committee views upcoming hearings as one of its most important opportunities to lay out facts and provide answers to the American people about the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Fox News' Sean Hannity's text messages revealed, Capitol police prep for Jan. 6 anniversary

The January 6th committee is widening it’s investigation, requesting the testimony of one of Donald Trump’s top television allies, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity. The Committee revealing it’s in possession of text messages between Hannity and Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Meanwhile former President Trump has canceled his planned Jan. 6th address, as Capitol police prepare for the anniversary of the insurrection. NBC’s senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Jan. 5, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vanity Fair

Sean Hannity Wants the January 6 Committee to Believe He’s a Journalist

In the months leading up to Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory, Fox News host Sean Hannity used his massive media platform to openly help his “friend” defeat Hillary Clinton––an approach he justified by insisting that he is not a journalist and does not have to abide by journalistic ethics. “I’m not hiding the fact that I want Donald Trump to be the next president of the United States,” Hannity said in August of 2016, adding: “I never claimed to be a journalist.” Earlier that year, the Fox News star acknowledged that, if he were to interview Clinton, he would go after her “a hundred times harder than any Republican” because he is an overtly partisan actor. “I’m not a journalist, I’m a talk show host,” he concluded.
U.S. POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

