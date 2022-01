LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH ALLEN WEST BELOW:. Lt. Col. Allen West is aiming to take down Governor Greg Abbott in the Republican Primary for Governor. While many in the media are dismissive of the other candidates in the Republican Primary and are already treating the Governor's race as Abbott vs. Beto O'Rourke, West says that type of talk is insulting and that there is plenty of time for the campaign to defeat Abbott.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO