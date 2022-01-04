Best Non-Toxic Cookware You Can Buy Right Now

Available in yellow, turquoise, blue, and grey, this seven-quart Dutch oven is PFOA-, PFOS-, and PTFE-free. Healthy, high-quality enamel is used for a worry-free cooking surface which doesn’t leach metals into your food and won’t alter flavors. It adds a beautiful depth of color too—and it’s a snap to clean.

With a 10.25-diameter, this stainless steel piece is a cross between a classic French sauté pan and an everyday skillet for that plant-based Bolognese or healthy stir-fry you’ve been perfecting. The versatile, non-stick assembly comes with a lid and looks elegant on your countertop. While you’re at it, go ahead and pick up their wonderfully handy Small Fry nonstick pan. ($60) too.

HexClad manufactures a stellar line of hybrid cookware that’s nonstick and stainless steel, rounded out by a patented laser-etched hexagon design and tri-ply construction. This PFOA-free wok gives home cooks an excellent sear with less oil or butter thanks to the hexagon pattern. Easy to clean and scratch resistant, it provides superb heat distribution with a spacious interior that helps you avoid mushroom-and-peppers overcrowding syndrome.

Choose from an eight-, 9.5-, or 11-inch diameter frying pan, when selecting this eco-friendly skillet made of 100% recycled materials with the PFOA-free, DURIT nonstick coating to make cooking and cleanup a breeze. Manufactured in Switzerland, the pan is made from a unique aluminum blend alloy created from recycled soda cans and (not a typo) bicycles along with other recycled metals. It’s said to have five times the durability of traditional aluminum cookware while requiring up to 95% less energy than that used to make a standard new pan. In addition to being nonstick, the DURIT coating is green, long-lasting, and scratch-resistant.

Another winner from Chantal, their recently released four-quart skillet is as adept at sizzling up stir fries as it is at omelets. You’ll love the even heat distribution, easy-to-clean surface, and zero PFOAs. Additional cheerful color options include yellow, turquoise, and blue.

7. Brandless 8-Quart Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid

If you’re looking for a great pot that won’t give you sticker shock, this five-ply stainless steel offering with aluminum interior layers from Brandless is a no-brainer. Since the stainless steel surface doesn’t have the negative health properties associated with fluorinated, non-stick surface treatments, you can feel good about serving that next epic French onion soup, homemade tomato sauce, chili, or killer pasta.

Borough Furnace Enameled Dutch Oven

8. Brandless 10″ Stainless Steel Fry Pan

From Brandless, we’re also big fans of this high-quality fry pan with a 10-inch diameter that’s made from five-ply stainless steel (just like the lidded stock pot above). The grade 304 stainless steel food surface is a safe alternative to chemical-laced nonstick surfaces—and it’s long-lasting and stain-resistant too. The riveted handle is comfy to maneuver and the aluminum interior of this pan helps ensure solid heat distribution, so your eggs don’t incinerate.

Borough Furnace Enameled Dutch Oven

9. Borough Furnace Enameled Dutch Oven

This 5.5-quart Dutch oven is free of PFOA, PFAS, PTFE, lead, and cadmium. Made in the USA following strict environmental standards, but created in the tradition of French legacy brands, this workhorse of a kitchen tool is well worth the splurge. Here, the semi-gloss enamel finish makes for an easy-to-maintain cook surface that performs well at high temperatures or when simmering a temperamental wine sauce reduction. As far as non-toxic cookware goes, this is a must.

