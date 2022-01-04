What’s That’s My Jam on NBC about?

Saturday Night Live will pay tribute to the late TV icon Betty White tonight with an encore telecast of the May 8, 2010 episode she hosted, with Jay-Z as musical guest. White became the oldest person to host the late night comedy show at 88, when she hosted in 2010. She appeared in every skit, with the episode drawing over 12 million viewers. White hosted the late-night variety comedy series after a huge Facebook campaign urged NBC to invite her to headline the show. It was David Matthews, of San Antonio, TX who launched the Facebook page “Betty White to Host SNL (please?)!” after the comedy legend appeared in a popular Snickers Super Bowl ad. Less than two months later, several hundred thousand fans of White had signed the petition, and it was announced that she would be hosting a special Mother’s Day episode on May 8, 2010. The special episode brought back former cast members Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch. The encore telecast will air tonight at 11:30 pm ET/PT following a vintage SNL episode at 10 PM. White died Friday at her Los Angeles home, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday.

