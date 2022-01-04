ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

What’s That’s My Jam on NBC about?

By Diana Nosa
Hidden Remote
Hidden Remote
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Jimmy Fallon isn’t just a great late-night host but also a pretty darn good game show host, and that is clearly evident in his new hosting gig in the NBC series That’s My Jam. In addition to Fallon, the series has tons of celebrities that you definitely...

hiddenremote.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Hoda Kotb Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her 'Today' Show Absence

Today fans welcomed Hoda Kotb back with open arms. On Monday, Hoda joined her cohost Jenna Bush Hager for Today’s fourth hour, and it was a happy surprise for folks watching from home. Last week, viewers of the NBC morning show began asking where Hoda was after several guest hosts filled in for her. But as suddenly as she left, she returned.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Miley Cyrus Debuts Edgy New Hair Transformation During Must-See Interview With Pete Davidson

Watch: Miley Cyrus' Rock Star Throwback: Live From E! Rewind. We can't stop and we won't stop talking about Miley Cyrus' new 'do. The singer showed off her blonde hair with dark streaks during the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show. Cyrus is getting ready for her own party in the U.S.A. and stopped by to promote her upcoming New Year's Eve special for NBC with her co-host Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ariana Grande's Wig Flies Off While Competing on 'That's My Jam'

Hold on to your wigs because things are getting pretty crazy on Jimmy Fallon's new music game show, That's My Jam. In a game of "Air Guitar," Fallon challenged The Voice coaches, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, paired off into teams, to answer some music trivia. With each right answer, the opposing team risked the chance of getting "rocked" by Fallon's guitar, which shoots out a gust of air and confetti at the opponents, and "rocked" they did, sending Grande's rock star wig flying right off her head.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Taraji P Henson
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Alessia Cara
Person
Normani
Person
John Legend
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Josh Groban
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Rita Ora
Deadline

‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Tests Positive For Covid

Covid has hit another late-night host. Seth Meyers has revealed that he has tested positive for the virus and, as a result, Late Night will be canceled for the rest of the week. The former SNL star, who is vaccinated and boosted, added that he felt fine. The NBC show returned from its winter hiatus last night with guests including This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley and musical guest David Byrne. However, it will now be off until next Monday as Meyers isolates. Sara Haines Off ‘The View’ Today After Close Contact With Covid The host joked that viewers should...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Future: Will He Be In New Episodes In 2022?

Is Pete Davidson returning to ‘SNL’? After speculation about his leaving, our sources tell us what’s really going on behind-the-scenes. Could fan favorite Pete Davidson, 28, be leaving Saturday Night Live? That’s the speculation that made the rounds online, after gossip account @deuxmoi posted that the Saturday, Dec. 18 show was the comedian’s last, although showrunner Lorne Michaels said he could “always come back.” According to a source close to production, however, Pete is apparently “not done” with the show. “He will be back when the show comes back,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “There is leeway for talent to take a week off or a few weeks off, if need be, like Kate [McKinnon] did earlier in the season but Pete is still a part of the cast and will be seen when the show returns next year.”
TV & VIDEOS
Finger Lakes Times

Air Guitar w/ Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton & John Legend | That’s My Jam

Jimmy rocks out with Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend for some hilarious music trivia. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, “That’s My Jam” is an hour long music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular “Tonight Show” games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It and many more.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Reality Tv#American
Hello Magazine

Today viewers delighted as much-loved star makes returns to the show

Today fans had an extra special surprise on Monday morning after tuning it to see a much-loved member of the show had returned. Hoda Kotb had been away from the NBC News show all of last week but was back in the studio at the beginning of the week to discuss the daily headlines.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey Rescue SNL’s COVID-Stricken 2021 Finale

The situation at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H was a fluid one fraught with uncertainty. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, the New York Post reported that there had been a COVID outbreak of sorts among the Saturday Night Live cast, with “a set insider” telling the paper “that ‘four actors’ have tested positive for coronavirus—and ‘three others’ have called out because they are now ‘fearful’ about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show is filmed in Midtown.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’: NBC To Air 2010 Episode With Betty White Tonight In Tribute

Saturday Night Live will pay tribute to the late TV icon Betty White tonight with an encore telecast of the May 8, 2010 episode she hosted, with Jay-Z as musical guest. White became the oldest person to host the late night comedy show at 88, when she hosted in 2010. She appeared in every skit, with the episode drawing over 12 million viewers. White hosted the late-night variety comedy series after a huge Facebook campaign urged NBC to invite her to headline the show. It was David Matthews, of San Antonio, TX who launched the Facebook page “Betty White to Host SNL (please?)!” after the comedy legend appeared in a popular Snickers Super Bowl ad. Less than two months later, several hundred thousand fans of White had signed the petition, and it was announced that she would be hosting a special Mother’s Day episode on May 8, 2010. The special episode brought back former cast members Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch. The encore telecast will air tonight at 11:30 pm ET/PT following a vintage SNL episode at 10 PM. White died Friday at her Los Angeles home, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Coach Ariana Grande Loses Wig During Trivia Competition Against Kelly Clarkson and John Legend

Things got a little crazy while The Voice coaches Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend visited Jimmy Fallon’s new show That’s My Jam. According to Entertainment Tonight, during a game called Air Guitar, Fallon challenged The Voice coaches to pair off into teams and answer various music trivia questions. Seems easy right? Well, with each right answer, the opposing team risks the chance of getting “rocked” by Fallon’s guitar. The guitar notably shoots out confetti at the opponents. Grande and Shelton lost and the guitar “rocked” them so hard that Grande’s rockstar wig flew off her head.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Janet's New Doc Will Directly Address Her 2004 Super Bowl Scandal With JT

Janet Jackson is ready to share her truth. On Saturday, Jan. 1, the 55-year-old music legend unveiled the first full-length trailer for her upcoming documentary, JANET. The clip, which is about four minutes long, teases it’ll show the star’s rise to fame, as well as the setbacks she’s experienced throughout her career, including her and Justin Timberlake's infamous 2004 Super Bowl scandal, which is known as "Nipplegate.” JANET is premiering soon, so if you’re interested in hearing Jackson’s side of the story, here’s everything you need to know about her documentary, which is coming later this January.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

Best SNL Celebrity Hosts of All Time

Few shows in television history have had the lifespan of “Saturday Night Live.” The sketch-comedy show has been a fixture on Saturday night for 46 years, boosting the careers of Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Tina Fey, Kate McKinnon, and John Belushi. A unique feature of the show has been its celebrity guest host. […]
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
Hidden Remote

Hidden Remote

571
Followers
2
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Hidden Remote, the television and movie news and opinions site brought to you by the FanSided Network. Hidden Remote is dedicated to providing top-notch television and movie news, views, and original content. This site also serves as a community for like-minded fans to come together to catch up on the latest news and to discuss their passion.

 https://hiddenremote.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy