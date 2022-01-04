Revisit the simple enjoyments

The Today show anchor is starting a culinary journey, and it’ll definitely come as a surprise to fans of the morning show. If you’ve been watching the Today show for years, then you would know that NBC journalist Savannah Guthrie has been very open about her struggles in the kitchen. For years, Today producers have attempted to teach Savannah how to cook and have enlisted A-list chefs to help. But according to Savannah, food stylists and chefs did the bulk of the work on camera, and Savannah found herself unable to replicate the recipes at home. Now, Savannah is teaming up with chef Elizabeth Gourlay Heiskell and redefining her relationship with cooking with her new show Starting from Scratch.

RECIPES ・ 16 DAYS AGO