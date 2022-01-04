ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro needs a laser focus on rail safety

Washington Post
Cover picture for the articleI’m somewhat mystified by Metro’s approach to testing the wheel sets on the 7000-series cars to get them back in service. Are we back...

NBC Washington

Metro Safety Commission Says No 7000-Series Cars Allowed on Tracks

A safety oversight agency on Wednesday ordered WMATA to keep all of its 7000-series railcars off Metro tracks until they meet safety requirements, saying that some cars that returned to service after a train derailment in the fall still don't meet inspection criteria. Metro had to pull all the 7000-series...
GW Hatchet

Metro to cut back services amid COVID-19 safety concerns, rising cases

Metro will scale back some of its bus and shared-ride services starting Monday in the face of a surge in COVID-19 cases across the District. In a release issued Tuesday, Metro officials announced they will reduce bus service to 75 percent of its regular levels, eliminating some bus lines and operating on a Saturday schedule during weekdays. The release states the agency will decrease the number of shared rides and increase accessibility rides on MetroAccess, a paratransit service for people with disabilities who are unable to ride Metrorail or Metrobus.
CBS Baltimore

Elevators At Mondawmin Metro Stop To Be Replaced, MTA Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Both elevators at the Mondawmin Metro SubwayLink Station will be replaced over the next year, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration said Tuesday. Bigger elevator cars will offer more capacity for riders with wheelchairs, bicycles and scooters, MTA said. The $4.8 million project is scheduled to start on or about Jan. 10 and will run through Spring 2023, the agency said. “Our focus at Mondawmin Station is on prioritizing passenger convenience,” said MDOT MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “New, more welcoming and more reliable elevators are just one aspect of our determination to bring our riders a transit system that is recognized as safe, modern, reliable – and just as important, equitable for all our riders.” Escalators at the at the Mondawmin Metro SubwayLink Station will remain operational during construction. Riders needing elevator access can use either the West Cold Spring Metro SubwayLink station or the PennNorth Metro SubwayLink and take a local bus to the Mondawmin station, MTA said.
CBS San Francisco

New Year Bridge Toll Hikes May Be Tipping Point for Bay Area Commuters

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Bay Area commuters woke up to one unwelcome New Year change: a $1 toll increase at all Bay Area bridges except the Golden Gate. It was approved by the voters but, for some commuters, the cost-v.-benefit of crossing the bridges may be reaching a tipping point. “This is the second of three toll increases that were approved by voters back in 2018,” said John Goodwin, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. “Regional Measure 3” instituted $1 toll hikes for 2019, 2022 and 2025 on all seven state-owned Bay Area bridges. It will pay for area transportation projects, including...
CBS 46

Travelers seeking COVID-19 tests before heading out of town

Many travelers have been trying to get tested before they head out of town to visit friends or family. However, long lines at testing sites and unavailability of self-testing kits is making it difficult.
The Independent

Winter snowstorm strands passengers on Amtrak train for 40 hours

Travel chaos caused by Monday’s snowstorm is not limited to the traffic standstill on Interstate 95, with passengers on an Amtrak train having been stuck aboard for 40 hours.The Crescent Line, which runs from New Orleans to New York via Atlanta and Washington, DC got stuck north of Lynchburg, Virginia on Monday.Amtrak officials say that fallen trees have blocked the tracks.The train initially came to a halt on Monday morning in an area with no cellphone service nor Wi-Fi signal.Eventually, around midnight, the train was reversed into the station at Lynchburg, but no announcement was made about what was...
KETK / FOX51 News

JOB ALERT: Metro Aviation in Quitman needs a helicopter air ambulance pilot

Quitman, TXMetro AviationHelicopter Air Ambulance Pilot IFR/PIC – EC135 – QUIFull-time7 on/off schedule12-hour shiftsWorkover available depending on needs of the program Job Description Our mission is to provide the safest and highest quality traditional aircraft operations, completions, and maintenance so that we will: *Allow our customers to safely and effectively accomplish their mission profile,*Allow our […]
Sunderland Echo

Rail network problems hit bus and Metro services in Sunderland and South Tyneside

There are currently no Metros operating on the Sunderland line, with services suspended between Pelaw and South Hylton. Metro has said that the suspension is reportedly the result of a problem with the signalling system. The service Tweeted shortly after 9am: “We currently have no trains operating between Pelaw -...
