Milwaukee Athletic Club shows members preview of its $62 million renovation

Major renovations are nearing completion at the Milwaukee Athletic Club (MAC).

Members got their first look at the $62 million renovations made to the historic North Broadway building, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal .

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that MAC partnered with Interstate Development Partners and J. Jeffers & Co. Inc. The project faced delays due to the pandemic. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, it changed planned new hotel rooms in the building into 54 apartments. Some of those apartments will feature wooden floors that were once a part of the MAC's racquetball courts. The apartments come with a membership to the MAC.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that nearly 130 builders overseen by lead contractor CG Schmidt completed a majority of the project by Friday, with the apartments open to tenants in February.

The new features include two indoor virtual golf suites and a second floor co-working office space. The 100-seat co-working space evolved through the pandemic as remote workplaces became more important, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

Most of the building's spaces are members-only, including a new rooftop restaurant with 60 indoor and 60 outdoor seats. A new restaurant and 1920s fashioned cocktail bar will be open to the general public, along with two of the MAC's historic ballrooms.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, the athletic facilities reopened to members Friday, and a black tie reopening gala is being set up for February.

