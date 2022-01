NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — Warming centers are providing comfort to hundreds of Nevada County residents still in the dark – a light of hope as PG&E crews work to return power. “I’ve barely been able to stay in touch whatsoever,” said Galen Krumel. Krumel has been working out of the Madeline Helling library in Nevada City because power has been out at his house for nine days. “It’s great because we have access to power and WiFi as opposed to trying to have calls from home over no power in the dark. It’s kind of comical,” he said. What isn’t funny is the extent...

NEVADA CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO