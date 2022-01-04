ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

EXCLUSIVE: Labour MP Chris Evans urges Football Association to issue an apology to Don Revie's family for making the Leeds legend 'one of the first victims of cancel culture'

By Jeff Powell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A leading Labour MP is calling on the FA to issue an apology to Don Revie’s family for making the late, great Leeds manager ‘one of the first victims of cancel culture’.

Chris Evans, Shadow Minister for Defence Procurement, has written to interim FA chairman Peter McCormick urging him to bring ‘posthumous justice’ to Revie.

Evans, author of a new book about Revie’s life, believes the creator of the magnificent Leeds team of the late 60s and early 70s was persecuted vindictively by the FA for quitting as England manager during a failed 1978 World Cup qualifying campaign and moving to Dubai to coach the UAE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLUBd_0dcnb5d600
Labour MP Chris Evans has called on the FA to apologise to Leeds great Don Revie (third left)

In his letter to the FA, the MP writes: ‘Despite simply doing what so many other people do every day, resign from a job to take employment elsewhere, the FA under the leadership of Sir Harold Thompson charged Mr Revie with bringing the game into disrepute.’

The FA also prohibited Revie from working in any capacity under their jurisdiction for 10 years.

Although Revie won a High Court action to overturn that ban, Evans said: ‘There is evidence the FA did everything to discredit him. Such as writing to the then-92 League clubs to remind them of the ban.

‘They also attempted to obstruct Liverpool from (playing) a friendly in the UAE simply because Mr Revie was working there.’

In his book, Evans supports Revie’s contention that Thompson was about to sack him and that Revie had a family to support so had to accept the Middle East offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465jjb_0dcnb5d600
Evans feels Revie (right) was made one of the earliest victims of cancel culture by the FA

‘The fallout from his resignation and the court case ensured that someone who contributed so much to the game as we know it became one of the first victims of cancel culture,’ Evans said.

Sir Alex Ferguson, Kevin Keegan and Denis Law were among members of football royalty who attended Revie’s funeral in 1989. But not a single FA representative.

‘Mr Revie passed away after a brave fight against motor-neurone disease (but) not before being subjected to baseless accusations of dishonesty,’ Evans writes to McCormick. ‘It is my sincere hope the FA will look to issue an apology.’

Evans seeks that official gesture especially for Don’s daughter Kim and for Rita Revie, the partner of Revie’s late son Duncan, who died prematurely five years ago.

‘The family deserve to freely celebrate Mr Revie as a football visionary,’ Evans added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291WAt_0dcnb5d600

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

UK is the 'messiest country' due to fly-tipping, farmer claims

A farmer who sees fly-tipping once a week believes the UK is the "messiest country" in the northern hemisphere. Defra figures show the East of England had more than 79,000 incidents in a year, up 18,000 on the previous year. But the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Kevin Keegan
Person
Denis Law
Person
Don Revie
Shropshire Star

Most expensive streets in England and Wales revealed

Halifax looked at transactions between 2016 and 2021 to find the streets where homes command the highest average prices. A home buyer would face paying around £28.9 million on average to live in the most expensive street in England and Wales, analysis has found. Nestled by the River Thames,...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
bigrapidsnews.com

Tony Blair, Daniel Craig join scientists on UK Honors List

LONDON (AP) — Scientists and medical chiefs who have led Britain’s response to the pandemic were awarded knighthoods Friday in the country’s annual New Year Honors List, which recognized the achievements of hundreds of people from James Bond star Daniel Craig to teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Association#Leeds#Uk#Labour#Fa#Defence Procurement#High Court#Uae
The Independent

Gary Neville’s noises during Chelsea vs Liverpool spark hilarious reaction from fans

Gary Neville’s unorthodox reactions to key moments again caught the ear of Sky Sports viewers during Chelsea’s pulsating 2-2 draw against Liverpool.The former Manchester United and England full-back has developed a reputation for providing some of football’s biggest moments with a peculiar soundtrack.Neville famously underscored Fernando Torres’ Champions League semi-final goal against Barcelona in 2012 with a particularly memorable scream of shock and delight.And the 46-year-old’s had cause to wail twice more as Chelsea fought back to level proceedings at Stamford Bridge.Displaying his full vocal range in a first-half display of impressive phonation, Neville first releasing an elongated moan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tory ‘chaos’ in Downing Street holding back the party in Scotland, ex-MP says

A former Scottish Conservative chairman has complained that the “continuing chaos in Downing Street” is “holding back” the party’s prospects in Scotland and could lose them seats in this year’s council elections.Peter Duncan said that “anxious Scots Tory councillors” were now “contemplating a campaign where they feel like the fall guys for Downing Street incompetence”.Adding that the Tories had been hit by a “devastating sequence of disastrous missteps” over the autumn, he argued that the formation of a separate Scottish party was now “much more likely”.Mr Duncan, who was Scotland’s only Tory MP between 2001 and 2005, spoke out after former...
POLITICS
BBC

Covid: Wales pubs welcome in quiet new year

Wales welcomed in the new year with a more muted response than usual following new Covid-19 restrictions. Cardiff was "exceptionally quiet" and rules "put people off" in Flint, according to pubs, with a limit on groups of six allowed to meet. Clubs have also been forced to shut. Bar owners...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Peter Pike: Former Labour MP for Burnley dies aged 84

Former Labour MP for Burnley Peter Pike has died at the age of 84. Political figures said he was a "true gentleman" and "campaigner for social justice" after his death was announced on Monday night. Mr Pike served as the the town's MP from 1983 to 2005 after joining the...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Dubai
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester United ‘lazy’ for only hiring interim manager, Paul Merson claims

Former England star Paul Merson has labelled Manchester United “lazy” for only hiring an interim manager after they fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Solskjaer left the club in November and United announced Ralf Rangnick as his replacement for the rest of the season while they looked for a permanent boss. Under Rangnick the Red Devils have only lost one Premier League match but their form hasn’t improved with a change in boss.Merson, who played for Arsenal and Aston Villa among others, says United should have taken the time to appoint a permanent manager.“I think Manchester United have been lazy,” he wrote for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ipswich Windrush Society seeks permanent home for parlour exhibits

An exhibition reflecting the social history of people from the Caribbean is looking for a new home after the success of its opening months. The Ipswich Windrush Society has converted a space in the Sailmakers shopping centre to recreate a sitting room of a family from the islands. It includes...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The Apprentice UK EXCLUSIVE: Lord Sugar to be aided by Tim Campbell in new series... months after former winner's own company was dissolved with just £5 in the bank

Lord Alan Sugar will have a new aide in the next series of The Apprentice - despite him being a business flop. Tim Campbell MBE, who won the first ever series, will replace Claude Littner while he recovers from injuries sustained in a cycling accident. Campbell is being promoted as...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Glenn Hoddle SLAMS decision to postpone Liverpool's Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal due to Covid cases and says officials should 'abide by the rules'... as Danny Mills insists Jurgen Klopp should have played his U23s

Glenn Hoddle and Danny Mills have criticised the decision to delay Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal this week, saying youngsters could have filled in for those suffering with Covid. Liverpool are struggling with a severe outbreak of Covid in their ranks, with boss Jurgen Klopp and his assistant...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy