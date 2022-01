The Atlanta Hawks are the latest NBA team to draw up a private equity play from Dyal HomeCourt Partners. The Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that the club will sell almost 6% of the franchise to Dyal, the private equity fund owned by Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL). Sportico first reported in December that Dyal was buying an undisclosed stake in a deal that valued the Hawks at nearly $2 billion. “The partnership between the Atlanta Hawks and Dyal HomeCourt Partners continues to demonstrate the value and growth potential that institutional investors see in NBA franchises,” NBA chief financial officer David Haber said...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO