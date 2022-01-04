ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How effective are at-home COVID tests? NJ doctor weighs in

By Vanessa Freeman, Tamsen Fadal
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7lOC_0dcnapfi00

NEW YORK — As COVID cases continue to climb, officials have stressed the importance of taking at-home rapid tests to minimize long lines at testing sites.

But how do they hold up in the age of omicron? And are we using them correctly?

Dr. Shereef Elnahal, CEO and president of University Hospital in Newark, joined the PIX11 News to answer these questions and more. Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Hospital beds filling up quickly in NJ, NY; staff also impacted by COVID-19 cases

NEWARK, N.J. — Beds are filling up quickly at University Hospital in Newark, with COVID-19 hospitalizations doubling, according to President and CEO Dr. Shereef Elnahal. But that’s not the only problem — hospitals are struggling to keep their own staff healthy and safe from infection. Elnahal estimated at least 6% of University Hospital’s staff was […]
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Newark, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

New Bronx COVID testing site opens as positivity rates soar in borough

FOXHURST, the Bronx — A much-needed new mobile COVID testing site opened Wednesday morning at Benjamin Gladstone Square in the Bronx, where the positivity rate crept toward 28% overall for the borough. Broken down further, the Bronx is home to the 10 zip codes with the highest seven-day positivity rates across the city, some even […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Multilingual vaccination vans hit 26 Lower East Side NYCHA developments

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Those looking to get vaccinated now have another option: on-the-go, multilingual vans deployed on the Lower East Side. The goal of the vans is to reach more people in underserved communities. Volunteers and medical professionals working the vans speak several languages, including Spanish and Chinese, to comfort patients and clarify […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Residents push to make COVID testing more accessible in the Bronx

HIGHBRIDGE, N.Y. – The Bronx continues to see some of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates across New York City and it’s something that Vanessa Gibson, the new Bronx borough president, is making a priority. Gibson, in her first week in action since holding the new title, handed out masks to people waiting in line to […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shereef Elnahal
PIX11

Hochul’s State of the State a pivotal moment as COVID slams NY

ALBANY, N.Y. — Billions of dollars to hire new health care workers, a train that would connect Brooklyn and Queens, and a plan to expand the teacher workforce marked the first State of the State address by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday. In New York, the governor’s annual address acts as a blueprint […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Amid omicron wave, thousands more NYC students, staff positive for COVID

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — New York City schools on Wednesday continued to see a spike in COVID-19 cases among students and staff as PCR test results from holiday break were returned from labs. Between Christmas and Tuesday, more than 38,000 cases were reported, including nearly 24,000 students and over 14,000 staff members, according to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Nj#University Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Real estate firm sues NYC over workplace vaccine mandate

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed in federal court challenging New York City’s sweeping mandate requiring nearly all private-sector businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace. The lawsuit filed Tuesday contends businesses like Cornerstone Realty, a Staten Island real estate firm that is the primary plaintiff in the case, are being […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Experts: New York vastly undercounting COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK — Every day, New York State has reported tens of thousands of positive COVID-19 tests during this current omicron surge, but Dr. Denis Nash, an epidemiologist at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, said he believes the true number of COVID cases is much higher. “We have always been […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PIX11

PIX11

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy