How effective are at-home COVID tests? NJ doctor weighs in

NEW YORK — As COVID cases continue to climb, officials have stressed the importance of taking at-home rapid tests to minimize long lines at testing sites.

But how do they hold up in the age of omicron? And are we using them correctly?

Dr. Shereef Elnahal, CEO and president of University Hospital in Newark, joined the PIX11 News to answer these questions and more. Watch the full interview in the player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.