Environment

Seasonal temperatures survive and rain returns to the forecast

By Marilee Caldwell
 1 day ago

Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper 30s for another chilly night.

Staying dry Wednesday, then a cold front will sweep through Thursday leaving us with showers late Thursday afternoon and into the evening. Then, clearing out for a beautiful day on Friday with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Sunny and dry conditions will stick around until another front moves through Sunday night into Monday, which will allow showers to return late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

By the beginning of next week, temperatures will drop back down into the upper 40s for afternoon highs along with sunny and dry conditions.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

