Creating sustainable new year’s resolutions in 2022

By Vanessa Freeman, Tamsen Fadal
 1 day ago

NEW YORK — Studies show that more than half of people quit their new year’s resolutions within a month.

But there are some simple tricks to help find your way to success.

Psychotherapist and author Niro Feliciano joined the PIX11 News to chat about the trappings of resolutions, creating sustainable habits and more. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

PIX11

