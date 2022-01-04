ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorists stranded on I-95 after snowstorm

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the day on Tuesday, stranded drivers on...

The Independent

Good deeds on I-95: Motorists stranded by snowstorm band together during freezing ordeal

With many hundreds of people stranded in their cars for more than 24 hours in a 48-mile traffic jam south of Washington DC, stories have begun to emerge of acts of kindness as food and water ran out in the freezing conditions.Drivers had been stuck on Interstate-95 since Monday after a crash involving six tractor-trailers blocked the roadway during a snowstorm that saw up to 11-inches of snow pile up across the Commonwealth of Virginia.As the hours ticked by many ran out of any provisions they may have had in their vehicles, and worse they also began to run...
kxgn.com

Virginia snow and ice storm leaves motorists stranded 24 hours on I-95

The Virginia state police said that the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) road crews have continued to clear abandoned vehicles on Interstate 95 after rain, snow and ice stranded drivers along a 40-mile stretch. In a briefing Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam confirmed that that there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries, saying that the perfect storm created an “incredibly unusual event” that resulted in the major backup. Northam said that road crews from VDOT and emergency responders have been working around the clock to tow disabled vehicles and get traffic moving again.
KBUR

Virginia snow and ice storm leaves motorists stranded 24 hours on I-95

wlen.com

Virginia snow and ice storm leaves motorists stranded 24 hours on I-95

wfxb.com

I-95 Reopens After Motorists Stuck for Over 24 Hours

A 50 mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia reopened last night after a severe storm left some motorists stranded on the highway for over 24 hours. According to transportation officials, all disabled vehicles were removed from the interstate in the Fredericksburg area between Richmond and Washington DC by 8p.m.
roadsbridges.com

I-95 in Virginia reopens after winter storm left motorists stranded for hours

A stretch of I-95 in the Fredericksburg area of Virginia reopened Tuesday night, Jan. 4, after a winter storm left motorists stranded on the highway—some for over 24 hours. Drivers were stranded across 50 miles of the interstate from Monday to Tuesday night, according to a report from CNN. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced Monday that travel on I-95 northbound and southbound lanes came to a halt due to disabled vehicles and downed trees, which caused "significant congestion".
Essence

I-95 Reopens After Snowstorm Leaves Hundreds Of Drivers Stranded For More Than 24 Hours

"We had to alternate between turning the car on and off, making sure we didn’t freeze," a stranded driver said. For more than 24 hours, hundreds of drivers in Northern Virginia were stuck on a 50-mile-long portion of Interstate 95 (I-95) in Stafford County after a record of 14.1-inch snowfall. The nightmare finally came to an end on Tuesday afternoon when emergency crews were able to free the last of the trapped drivers.
fox5dc.com

Flight delays, cancelations increase due to winter weather, COVID-19

Winter weather and rising COVID-19 cases continue to impact travel this week. There were roughly 1,800 flight cancellations across the U.S. Wednesday and close to 5,000 delays. In the D.C. region, most of the canceled or delayed flights were from Southwest and American Airlines. Officials with both airlines tell FOX...
