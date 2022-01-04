ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Resort hires new general manager

By Kelsey Percival Editorial Assistant
Durango Herald
 5 days ago

The Southern Ute Indian Tribe announced Monday that Andrea Taylor will be taking on the role of general manager...

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
cdcgamingreports.com

Oregon: John Wheeler named interim general manager for Chinook Winds Casino Resort

The Siletz Tribal Council announced Michael Fisher will no longer serve as general manager for Chinook Winds Casino Resort effective Jan. 1. Fisher started the position as interim general manager in April of 2012 and accepted the position full time in December of 2012. In his time as general manager, Fisher had many accomplishments overseeing multiple remodels and expansions including the three-story parking garage and skybridge to the casino.
OREGON STATE
Crested Butte News

Q-and-A with Tara Schoedinger, CBMR VP & general manager

What’s up with International still not being open?. We’re expecting it to open soon, perhaps as soon as next week. To your question, it’s no secret there has been a slow start to the season with warmer temperatures in the early season. It’s been so great to see the new snow pile up since the start of the holiday season, but it’s important to remember that all this snow started falling not long ago, and it’s on top of a previously shallow snowpack. In a normal year, we would have already made snow on this run. Due to the warm temps early on, we had limited days/nights when the temperatures were cold enough to make snow. As a result, we had to get creative this year to maximize our snowmaking efforts to open as many lifts and as much terrain as possible ahead of our peak visitation period to give skiers and riders room to spread out.
GUNNISON, CO
fashionista.com

OMA THE LABEL Is Hiring An Operations Manager In New York, NY

We are New York City based fashion brand looking for a full time Fashion Operation Manager based in NEW YORK CITY!. Oma The Label is sold at major retailers including Macy’s, Selfridges, Hudson Bay, Rent The Runway. NOTE: We need candidates who can start immediately. This position will transition...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Program Manager#Southern Ute Indian#The Sky Ute Casino Resort#Skyutecasino Com
mountaintimes.info

Killington Resort announces new lift operations manager

The Beast promotes from within, moving Kayla Sarajian into management. Killington Resort announced Jan. 4 the advancement of Kayla Sarajian as the first female lift operations manager at the resort. “Kayla has a strong focus on customer service, staff well-being and retention,” said Tait Germon, director of mountain operations at...
KILLINGTON, VT
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Jerry Hollber’s path to PCWD general manager

Jerry Holldber, Pine Cove Water District (PCWD) general manager — “Hill icon,” institution, blowhard, comedian and other names that have been used to refer to him — is retiring Dec. 31. He has been a Hill, should say Pine Cove, resident for more 55 years of...
CELEBRITIES
Flying Magazine

Sonex Aircraft Acquired by General Manager Mark Schaible

Mark Schaible (at far left) will now lead Sonex Aircraft, the company in which he has invested more than 18 years of his career. [Photo: Sonex Aircraft]. This week, Sonex made the formal announcement that the family-owned and -operated company has been acquired by another member of the “family,” longtime team member Mark Schaible.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

FreeWheel Appoints Mark McKee as General Manager

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022-- Today, FreeWheel named Mark McKee as General Manager, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005361/en/. FreeWheel has appointed Mark McKee as General Manager (Photo: Business Wire) In this new position, McKee will oversee all aspects of FreeWheel’s business, including...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Marketing
fashionista.com

AM:PR Is Hiring A Freelance PR Coordinator / Office Manager In New York, NY

AM:PR is a full-service boutique fashion public relations agency looking to hire a Freelance Public Relations Coordinator/Office Manager. Based out of New York City, AM:PR caters to both established and emerging designers for their branding needs. Since its inception, AM:PR’s track record for success in celebrity, editorial, and event driven public relations has grown exponentially.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bctv.org

RKL Announces Hire of New Senior Manager in Audit Services Group

RKL LLP is pleased to announce that William Hill has joined the firm as a Senior Manager in the firm’s Audit Services Group. In this role, Hill specializes in identifying, growing and managing strategic value for companies and public sector entities. He has more than 20 years of experience in venture capital, private equity and investment banking. Previously, he directed business intelligence and analysis at a major private equity-owned firm. Before that, Hill served as a Director of Finance for a large public sector entity.
BUSINESS
petsplusmag.com

Optimeal Hires New Sales Manager for the East U.S.

(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK, N.Y. — Optimeal, Kormotech’s brand of super-premium diets for cats and dogs, welcome Gregory Mandel as Regional Sales Manager for the East U.S. Mandel brings over 15 years of pet industry experience with him to his new role, where he will be responsible for introducing Optimeal’s products into independent retail stores and creating market share within the eastern U.S. territory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Virginia Business

Breeden Construction hires marketing manager

Richmond-based Breeden Construction has hired Corbin Matacunas as the company’s marketing manager, Breeden announced Friday. Matacunas will be responsible for conceiving and executing marketing strategies and tactics that drive growth, in addition to working on brand development and messaging. “Corbin is results-oriented and highly collaborative, which makes him a...
RICHMOND, VA
bakingbusiness.com

Crown Bakeries hires cost manager

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Clay Cothron has joined Crown Bakeries, LLC as cost manager. In his new role he will be responsible for ensuring cost-effective operations for the manufacturing facilities located in Tennessee. He also will work with management to review and analyze product costing, variances and inventory. Prior to...
BUSINESS
Hotel Online

Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf St. Barth Appoints Andrei Mocanu as New General Manager

GUSTAVIA, St. Barth – January 7, 2022 – Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf St. Barth is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrei Mocanu as the new General Manager of the boutique hotel. In his role, Andrei will oversee every aspect of the luxurious property and its day-to-day operations including the 21 suites and bungalows, famed Fouquet’s restaurant, and Spa Diane Barrière. Andrei is joining Le Carl Gustaf after an incredibly successful first year and will work closely with the hotel’s expert food and beverage, sales, and operations teams to ensure the breathtaking property has an even more triumphant second year.
LIFESTYLE
cityclub.org

The Club is Hiring: Event Sales Manager

The City Club of Cleveland is one of Cleveland’s and the nation’s civic treasures. With more than a century of service convening vital conversations in service to a stronger community and a stronger democracy, the City Club produces more than 100 public events every year with political and business leaders, visiting authors and dignitaries, and local advocates and experts. In addition to that—and this is where you come in—the onsite catering team plans and executes many private events every year for a wide-ranging clientele, including trade groups, corporate clients, philanthropic organizations, and wedding parties.
CLEVELAND, OH
fashionista.com

The Edit Is Hiring A Social Media Manager In New York, NY

The Edit is a female-founded, female-run social media and creative agency. We work with household names like Disney, The Kardashians, Auberge Resorts and more. We are currently hiring for a social media manager, information:. Responsibilities:. - Create, develop, and execute strategy for clients; including but not limited to growth ideas,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
verticalmag.com

Lockheed Martin Canada names new general manager for RMS

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 48 seconds. Lockheed Martin Canada has announced the appointment of Glenn Copeland as the General Manager for the Lockheed Martin Canada Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) business area. Glenn will lead an organization of 850-plus employees across Canada primarily involved in producing specialized naval systems integrations and combat management systems. This includes critical design, engineering and training support for the Royal Canadian Navy’s new and future fleet of ships – the Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships, The Joint Support Ships, and the Canadian Surface Combatants.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy