Resort hires new general manager

What’s up with International still not being open?. We’re expecting it to open soon, perhaps as soon as next week. To your question, it’s no secret there has been a slow start to the season with warmer temperatures in the early season. It’s been so great to see the new snow pile up since the start of the holiday season, but it’s important to remember that all this snow started falling not long ago, and it’s on top of a previously shallow snowpack. In a normal year, we would have already made snow on this run. Due to the warm temps early on, we had limited days/nights when the temperatures were cold enough to make snow. As a result, we had to get creative this year to maximize our snowmaking efforts to open as many lifts and as much terrain as possible ahead of our peak visitation period to give skiers and riders room to spread out.

GUNNISON, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO