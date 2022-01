SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— The Drury men’s basketball home game on Saturday, January 8, against Lewis has been canceled due to issues with COVID-19 on the Flyers roster. Drury’s game scheduled for Thursday at Illinois Springfield is still on. Tomorrow’s game will mark the first game for the Panthers since Dec. 18 after two games earlier this week were canceled. Drury had their home game on Jan. 2 against William Jewell canceled, and their contest at Southwest Baptist last Tuesday was also erased from the schedule due to COVID-19 cases.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO