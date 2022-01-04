ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins wing Oskar Steen ready to take advantage of latest promotion

By Ty Anderson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe showcase for Bruins winger Oskar Steen will ride on when the Bruins get to work back at TD Garden on Tuesday night. And with a promotion up the Boston lineup. With Karson Kuhlman still in the NHL’s COVID protocols, and with Jake DeBrusk joining him Tuesday, the Bruins have made...

Haggs: Boston Bruins Need To Find An NHL Spot For Steen

The Boston Bruins have long been badly in need of younger players to develop and bust through to challenge for spots at the NHL roster. Jack Studnicka has not been able to do it this season while admittedly not exactly getting a decent stretch to show what he can do after an impressive training camp. But Oskar Steen has done more with fewer chances while getting less fanfare to this point than Studnicka and did it again in last weekend’s matinee win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
Oskar Steen playing like he wants to stay with Bruins

The Bruins lately have had their fill of “breakthrough” cases. Enough of them, thank you, to last them at least one pandemic. On Tuesday morning, hours before facing the Devils at the Garden, they learned that Jake DeBrusk again tested positive, COVID-19 forcing the struggling winger to the sidelines for a second time in less than a year.
Bruins prospects: How Oskar Steen has made a case for full-time NHL duty

Oskar Steen continues to make the most of his 2021-22 season. The right wing is leading the Providence Bruins in scoring down in the AHL, but providing unlikely offense in a support role with the Boston Bruins on the fourth line in his several callups. With the 23-year-old playing his best stretch of North American hockey by far since signing with the B’s in 2019, Steen is making a legitimate claim to a full-time NHL roster spot.
Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Oskar Steen Continues To Prove Why He Deserves Long-Term Look From Bruins

Oskar Steen is making a strong case to stay with the Boston Bruins even once their roster is 100% healthy. Jake DeBrusk on Tuesday became the latest member of the Black and Gold to enter COVID-19 protocol, joining Karson Kuhlman who went into protocol over the weekend. Bruins head coach...
Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net.
Bruins Place Tomas Nosek, One More Staff Member In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to have COVID-19 issues. On Wednesday morning, the team placed forward Tomas Nosek in the COVID-19 protocol. The team also added a staff member to the protocol. That news comes one day after the team placed winger Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins had previously placed Karson Kuhlman in protocol over the weekend. The Bruins resumed their season on Saturday after having several games postponed before the holiday break due to COVID outbreaks around the league and within Boston’s roster. The Bruins have won all three of their games since resuming play. Nosek recorded an assist in Tuesday’s win over the Devils, and he contributed with a goal and an assist in the win in Detroit on Sunday. On the season — his first with Boston — he has three goals and four assists in 26 games. The Bruins are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, before going on a two-game road trip to Tampa (Saturday) and Washington (Monday).
Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
David Pastrnak ends drought to power Bruins to third straight victory

The secondary scoring boost remained in effect for the Bruins on Tuesday night against the Devils. And this was the wackiest effort from that grouping yet, all things considered, as the Bruins scored three downright loopy goals against New Jersey’s Mackenzie Blackwood. But it was a much-needed, slump-busting goal from the Bruins’ David Pastrnak that ultimately made the difference by the night’s end in a 5-3 win over the Devils at TD Garden.
Bruins add four more to COVID list

The Bruins are indeed not out of the COVID woods yet. Just a few days after winger Karson Kuhlman landed in the COVID protocols, Tuesday morning saw the Bruins add Jake DeBrusk and three team staff members to the COVID list. That makes it 12 different Bruins players who have...
Bruins Weekly: Bergeron Passes Bourque, Steen, Haula & More

After a 16-day break, the Boston Bruins returned to the ice on New Years Day to begin their vaunted stretch of 56 games left in the regular season through the end of April. It’s certainly going to have a 2020-21 season compacted schedule feel for the Black and Gold. In this week’s edition of Bruins Weekly, we look back at a very busy week that was coach Bruce Cassidy and his team.
Fourth Line, Steen Shine Again in Bruins' Win Over New Jersey

BOSTON - Trent Frederic doesn't believe there's any secret sauce behind his recent success. During the Bruins' extended holiday break, there wasn't much that the second-year forward could do to work on his game. Frederic was dealing with a bout of COVID-19 and was forced into isolation, keeping him out of the gym and off the ice. His only form of physical activity came by riding a stationary bike in his home.
Bruins winger Oskar Steen is gunning for someone’s job

Bruins winger Oskar Steen has made it clear that he has no interest in returning to the minors. It started with a helper in his 2021-22 debut back on Oct. 24, and rolled on with another helper, this time in his Nov. 14 one-off against the Canadiens. And though Steen was held off the scoreboard in a Dec. 8 game against the Canucks, the Swedish forward made it three points in four games with the primary assist on Tomas Nosek’s goal in Sunday’s 5-1 win in Detroit.
Bruins place another forward in COVID-19 protocol

The Boston Bruins continue to deal with new cases of COVID-19 within the organization. Forward Tomas Nosek has been placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol, as announced by the Bruins on Wednesday. They also had to place an additional team staffer on the list. Nosek joins winger Jake DeBrusk...
Hischier Skates, Hamilton Has Surgery | INJURY REPORT

Hischier could return soon while Hamilton is out indefinitely; Bernier shutdown for season. Devils captain Nico Hischier (lower-body) skated on his own Wednesday and could return to the lineup Thursday when New Jersey hosts Columbus. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton underwent surgery for a broken jaw and will be out of the lineup indefinitely.
Bruins begin to outline plans for goaltender Tuukka Rask

Free agent goaltender Tuukka Rask’s inevitable return to the Boston Bruins is now and officially just weeks, perhaps even just days, away. And though the sides have yet to nail down a contract, the plan for the 34-year-old is beginning to take shape, as explained by B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy.
