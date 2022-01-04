ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

#CircuitPython2022 from @CycleMatch

By Scott
adafruit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSince my post on New Year’s day we’ve had one person let us know what they’d like to see for CircuitPython 2022. Checkout out CycleMatch’s (aka kmatch) thoughts on Twitter:. 2021 highlights:. – Birth of bitmaptools in core, starting with rotozoom and growing, yay!. –...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Hidden iPhone trick lets you see which apps are spying on you

It’s no secret that Apple in recent years has made user privacy a key differentiating feature for the iPhone. You might recall, for example, that Apple with iOS 14.5 introduced a tool called App Tracking Transparency. The tool essentially allows users to dictate which apps are able to track their activity across other applications and websites.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Portable Wood-Framed Speakers

Edifier MP230 is the newest product from an award-winning manufacturer of premium sound systems and it stands out as a 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree. This speaker boasts a hybrid design that shares high-quality audio experiences in a stylish and affordable way. The portable design promises "unrivaled soundscapes whether in a dorm, living room or even outside."
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Touch Screen Cable Tracer #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Diagnose the type and integrity of USB and RJ45 cables with this Touchscreen Cable Tracer. Identify the exact wiring configuration and also diagnose broken connections. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclematch#Button Switch
adafruit.com

interfacing with floppy disks at low level, part 4

We’re going to back up a little in this part – we have MFM and index pulse data coming out of our chonky panasonic 3.5″ floppy drive and capturing that well. but now we’re a little curious of how folks are going to use this if floppy drives arent available. we had to pay a pretty penny for this drive, second hand, and that makes it tougher for more folks to get drives and use them to read floppies.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

say hello to the super duper floppy flooper

We are gonna be flip-floppin between 34-pin IDC and 26-pin FPC floppys so what we really need to get made is a ‘flooper’ – ok so we just made that up but basically something that will let us connect to either types (or adapt between the two) while performing a level shifting so we can use our fast 3V logic chips. here’s a rough draft, with one 74AHCT245 logic shifter in and one shifter out. for the open drains, we’ll just pull them up with 2.2K resistors. while working on projects we often sketch out pcbs for fast turn, as needed – this will turn into some other board in the end most likely, but it’s published over at https://github.com/adafruit/Adafruit_Floppy_PCB under an Unlicense while we wait for PCBs to arrive … hopefully by then the software will be done 🙂
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

this “one weird trick” for designing PCBs to connect to floppy drives

Most people don’t know this, but it is a requirement that the schematic symbol look like a floppy disk! please report any non-compliant CAD packages to the ministry of (double density) information for assessment and re-education. more soon, flip-floppin between 34-pin IDC and 26-pin FPC floppys…. Stop breadboarding and...
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

Moen’s Smart Faucet with Motion Control Is Fully Touchless

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
adafruit.com

10 Fantastic Tips for the Hobby Workshop

This video from the YouTube channel Just for the fun of it has some really useful tips and jigs for working with glues, painting round parts, using 1-2-3 blocks, and more. I especially love the tip on making a CA glue applicator for tiny, tight spaces by sinking a sewing needle into a small dowel (or old brush handle) with the loop of the needle sticking out. This loop will deliver more glue to where you need it.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Cross-platform interfacing hardware for floppy disks, part 8 – PINK TIME!

Now that we have successful flux reads, its time to get flexible! we’ve swapped our SAMD51 feather board out for an RP2040 feather. not only is this feather a lovely pink shade, but it comes with a totally different chipset. oh no, do we need to start over completely with a new toolchain, timer configuration and dma library? nope! our code is hardware agnostic enough that with pin name tweaks and a couple ifdefs, we can use it just fine with greaseweazle again. so now our library has 2 chips it can use, very handy when there’s a silicon shortage going round. next up, could we use the $4 raspberry pi pico board??? stay tuned 🙂 – video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

From the mail bag…

Thanks for having a trusted business where I can buy authentic items such as. FTDI cables without having to navigate the faked chip cesspool that is. Amazon & eBay. My time/project is too valuable to play games with bogus. chips and having Adafruit to count on for the real deal...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

it’s a floppy driver! its a parallel port! it’s an irda transceiver! its the LPC47B272 100 Pin Enhanced Super I/O Controller with LPC Interface!

We bumbled onto this chip while googlin’ some floppy stuff. it’s amazing what is still in stock for purchase, even during a silicon shortage. we can’t get n-channel power mosfets but we can get a LPC47B272 “100 Pin Enhanced Super I/O Controller with LPC Interface” – it comes with TWO 2.88MB super i/o floppy disk controllers, TWO serial ports, IrDA, a parallel port, and a keyboard controller, ok? and there are 3000 in stock at https://www.microchip.com/en-us/product/LPC47B272#buy-from-store, so, like, what else do you want!? we sorta imagine this poor creature on a PC/104 board, desperately checking the IrDA irq… doin’ its very best but wondering why it doesn’t have any friends who visit anymore. anyone want to wire one of these up to raspberry pi?
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

50s Style Arcade Machine #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

This is a raspberry PI based arcade machine designed to fold down and look like a piece of furniture from the 1950s. the main purpose of the design is to allow the arcade machine to hide from site when not playing it. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Dragon Skull Hair Pin #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Dragon Skull Hair Pin I really like the Skull Hairpin by Tomman204, after wearing it I really wanted a dragon version. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4978313. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Empty filament Spool as cable roll #3Dprinting #3DThursday

What do you do with the empty filament spool? With these 3D printed parts and 12mm tubes you can build a cable reel from the empty filament spool. For filament spool with outer diameter 200mm and bore diameter 52mm, width 75mm. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4975148. Have you considered building a 3D...
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

Infinity Dodecahedron #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

What’s better than an infinity mirror? An infinity dodecahedron that displays energy data! From Sandro Wucherer on vimeo, translated with Google Translate:. Wir haben uns für die Entwicklung eines Infinity Dodekaeders entschieden – einem halbdurchlässigem Objekt, das durch ansteuerbare LEDs „unendliche“ Spiegelungen erzeugt. Die besondere Herausforderung war hierbei die Verbindung der handwerklichen Herstellung mit der hardwareseitigen Ansteuerung durch Arduino und Raspberry Pi. Zusätzlich dazu wurde eine dynamische Website gestaltet und aufgesetzt, welche Energiedaten aus einer Datenbank ausliest und passend durch Diagramme und Farbcodierung visualisiert.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Raspberry Pi Mega Cluster #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

An impressive 80 Pi cluster from Skynet Network on YouTube:. 1x 480w UPS (powers cooling system & Startlink system) 1x 720w UPS (powers everything else) Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be sure to check out our posts, tutorials and new Raspberry Pi related products. Adafruit has the largest and best selection of Raspberry Pi accessories and all the code & tutorials to get you up and running in no time!
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Scratch-Building Styrene Space Ships

In this 23-minute video on BP Custom Creations, Ben scratch-builds a 1/32-scale space ship inspired by sci-fi artist Ian McQue. There are tons of videos out there on kitbashing and trash bashing (making models almost entirely from junk). There aren’t as many videos on building everything from scratch. For...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Adafruit’s Top Ten Blog Posts of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen

There is a good mix of news and highlights in the Adafruit Blog. Staying true to trend you all love to learn about the Raspberry Pi. Scroll through to see the top 10 most viewed blog stories of 2021:. 10.) Spraying Resin on 3D Prints?. 8.) DIY Teeny Tiny Nintendo...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Time-Based One-Time Password (TOTP) Smart Safe

In this project I will go over the steps for building a Time-based One-time passwords (TOTP) Smart Safe. If you are not familiar with TOTP here is a good article that describes What is a Time-based One-time Password (TOTP)? | Twilio. In a nutshell, its a method for calculating a...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy