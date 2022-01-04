ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Cat Accidentally ‘Donated’ To Arc Thrift Store In Denver Reunited With Owners

By Anica Padilla
 1 day ago
DENVER (CBS4) — One very scared and unhappy cat was reunited with his family after being accidentally donated to a thrift store in Denver. The cat, Montequlla, was stuck inside a reclining chair his owners dropped off on New Year’s Eve.

(credit: City of Denver)

“Denver Animal Protection got a call on New Year’s Eve from a Denver Arc Thrift Store that someone had just dropped off a piece of furniture for donation and they found a cat stuck inside,” city officials stated.

An animal control officer went to the store and was able to coax the kitty out of the chair without much trouble, noting it was “very friendly.”

The officer scanned it for a microchip and tried to contact the owners but couldn’t make contact. Later, the officer got a call from the owners who were frantically hoping she had their cat.

“They said they were in the middle of moving and had donated a recliner to the thrift store without realizing their cat, Montequlla, had climbed up underneath (likely from the stress of all the moving going on at the house),” city officials stated.

(credit: City of Denver)

They realized soon Montequlla was missing and said they searched all over their near-empty house but couldn’t find him. They decided to run back to the Arc, just in case.

The owners and their cat were reunited shortly afterward.

(credit: City of Denver)

“They were so happy to have found him,” officials stated.

