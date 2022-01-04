ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Outdoor Burning Ban In Effect For Unincorporated Tarrant County

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s too dry to burn right now in Tarrant County.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved an outdoor burning ban for unincorporated Tarrant County effective Tuesday, Jan. 4.

All outdoor burning is prohibited for the next 90 days.

The Texas Forest Service has determined that Tarrant County is currently experiencing drought conditions.

“The Tarrant County Fire Marshal requested the ban on outdoor burning to protect the lives and property of Tarrant County residents,” the county said in a news release.

A violation is a class C misdemeanor which can mean up to a $500 fine for someone caught burning.

For information on outdoor cooking and outdoor welding guidelines, click here .

“We urge all residents of Tarrant County to help us during this time,” said Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois. “For our residents in the rural areas, we suggest that you make sure that you keep an area of approximately 30 feet mowed around your home and outbuildings to prevent a fire from reaching your structures. We encourage all Tarrant County residents to be safe.”

Dallas County DA John Creuzot Actively Pursuing Alleged Police Wrongdoing During Summer 2020 Protests

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County DA John Creuzot said on Jan 5 that his office is continuing to investigate alleged criminal wrongdoing by police officers during the Summer 2020 protests. The DA’s Office is now asking the public for help identifying two potential victims of police violence as well as the identities of officers who fired “less lethal” rounds at protestors. “Unfortunately, we don’t know the names of individuals who appear to be injured. To present the best case possible, the DA’S Office needs to know the identity of these individuals, and we need the public’s help,” Dallas County Criminal DA John Creuzot...
Parkland Hospital Offering Free COVID-19 Testing To The Public

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parkland Health & Hospital System is now offering free COVID-19 testing at the Amelia Court Clinic. The site, located at 1936 Amelia Court in Dallas, will be open to the public Monday through Saturday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Testing is done by appointment only. Anyone wanting to have a test will need to bring their driver’s license, or a form of identification. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Individuals can schedule a COVID-19 test one of two ways: Visit Parkland’s website to schedule directly online Call the Parkland COVID-19 help line at 214-590-7000 to schedule an appointment. The help line is available between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday in English and Spanish. Those wanting a testing appointment are being urged not to go to Parkland’s Emergency Room or Urgent Care Emergency Center. Click here for more information on COVID-19 from Parkland.
Tent And Trailer Serve As West Fort Worth’s Newest Fire Station

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A half-dome tent and a portable trailer on an empty piece of property off I-30, make up the newest official fire station in Fort Worth. Approved, constructed, and outfitted in three months, the temporary station opened New Year’s Day, providing protection to the rapidly growing communities on the far western edge of the city.
