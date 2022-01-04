Ford runs to 20-year high as electric vehicle spotlight burns bright

General Motors formally launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Wednesday, an emission-free version of its top-selling vehicle. Mary Barra, chief executive of the Detroit automaker, unveiled the behemoth vehicle in a virtual appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show that also showcased other new EV and autonomous technologies. GM, which has announced a series of major investment drives around all electric and self-driving vehicles over the last 18 months, began taking reservations for the 2024 Silverado at 1800 GMT. "Charge up your imagination," reads Chevrolet's reservation page for the EV Silverado. "Smart. Agile. Aerodynamic. Fast. Not typically what you think of when you think of a truck."

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO