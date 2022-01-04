ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford runs to 20-year high as electric vehicle spotlight burns bright

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Company (NYSE:F) keeps pushing higher and is now up 11.16% on volume of over 224M shares. Call options on Ford are among the most active in the U.S. and outnumber puts by more than a 4-to-1 ratio. Shares of Ford are threatening to break over $25 for...

seekingalpha.com

CNET

Walmart orders 5,000 BrightDrop electric vans, FedEx plans for 20,000 more

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. BrightDrop has another customer, and a big name at that: Walmart. The General Motors subsidiary announced at CES 2022 that Walmart has reserved 5,000 of BrightDrop's electric delivery vans. The tally includes a mix of the large EV600 and smaller EV410 vans.
AFP

GM electric truck latest entrant in rich US pickup market

General Motors launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado on Wednesday, formally entering a contest for the lucrative US pickup market against fellow Detroit giant Ford as well as Tesla and other electric vehicle upstarts. Tesla has also eyed the US pickup market, with Elon Musk unveiling a vehicle dubbed the "Cybertruck" with a space-age look.
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
AFP

General Motors unveils electric Silverado, its top-selling truck

General Motors formally launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Wednesday, an emission-free version of its top-selling vehicle. Mary Barra, chief executive of the Detroit automaker, unveiled the behemoth vehicle in a virtual appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show that also showcased other new EV and autonomous technologies. GM, which has announced a series of major investment drives around all electric and self-driving vehicles over the last 18 months, began taking reservations for the 2024 Silverado at 1800 GMT. "Charge up your imagination," reads Chevrolet's reservation page for the EV Silverado. "Smart. Agile. Aerodynamic. Fast. Not typically what you think of when you think of a truck."
CarBuzz.com

BREAKING: Ford F-150 Lightning Pricing Leaked

Ford was caught somewhat off-guard when it introduced the F-150 Lightning a few months ago. The Detroit-based carmaker knew it had an attractive and extremely interesting and capable new product on its hands, but it didn't expect the extremely high demand. Very quickly it announced a production increase and the reservations still kept coming in.
Seekingalpha.com

Electric vehicle reset as auto giants GM, Ford and Volkswagen charge in

Electric vehicle stocks are lower again as investors continue to peel away from high-growth, high-PE stocks in favor of low valuation stocks and dividend payers. The usual concerns over the impact of higher interest rates are also in the mix. EV decliners include REE Automotive (REE -9.1%), Rivian Automotive (RIVN...
The Guardian

Carmakers report booming UK sales of electric vehicles

Booming electric car sales were a bright spot in a tough car market last year amid disruption to global supply chains hitting manufacturers, according to fresh data. In its annual sales snapshot for 2021, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said carmakers sold 190,000 battery electric cars across the country last year, accounting for about 11.6% of total sales.
Reuters

Factbox-U.S. automakers line up EV models to take on Tesla

(Reuters) - The demand for electric vehicles pushed U.S. automakers last year to unveil plans to spend billions of dollars to electrify gasoline models or introduce electric cars and trucks in a bid to catch up with market leader Tesla Inc. General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are among...
Axios

Ford announces plans to ramp up production on all-electric truck

The most popular American pickups are poised to test whether the nation's obsession with trucks can go electric. Driving the news: Ford on Tuesday announced plans to nearly double production capacity of its forthcoming F-150 Lightning amid what it called “soaring customer demand.”. GM also revealed an electric Chevrolet...
