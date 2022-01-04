ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Star Antonio Brown's Meltdown During Game Draws Concerns

cheddar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown thrust himself into the spotlight again after an on-field meltdown against the New York jets that ended with him pulling off his jersey and exiting the...

cheddar.com

Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
The Spun

Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady

When much of the NFL world turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to get the mercurial receiver another chance with the Bucs. After Brown stormed off the field mid-game, it’s more likely than not those chances are up. However, in their on-field interaction on the...
NFL
nbcboston.com

Bill Belichick Reacts to Antonio Brown Incident

Belichick reacts to AB incident, details Pats' mental health philosophy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If there's any silver lining from Antonio Brown's bizarre sideline spat with Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it's that the incident brought mental health back into the conversation. After Brown took off...
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
NBC Sports

Randy Moss has strong take on Antonio Brown situation

Was Antonio Brown's meltdown in the middle of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game his final moment in the NFL?. The All-Pro wide receiver took off his uniform and ran off the field in a bizarre scene at MetLife Stadium. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown is "no longer a Buc," though the 33-year-old has not yet been officially released from the team.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has Message For Steelers Fans

It took less than a day for former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown to touch on his old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown was answering a fan’s question via cameo if Monday night will be Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field and he’s not sure that will be the case.
NFL
NBC Sports

Gronk has fitting reaction to Antonio Brown incident

Rob Gronkowski was too focused on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback bid to notice Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets. Brown is no longer with the Bucs after ripping off his jersey and abruptly leaving the field following a disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians. The incident occurred while Tampa Bay's offense was on the field, so Gronk didn't have much of a chance to realize what exactly was happening.
NFL
The Spun

Look: JuJu Smith-Schuster Posts A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may be in line to play his final game at Heinz Field on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. During a media session at practice earlier in the week, the 18-year NFL veteran implied that the Week 17 AFC North tilt will be his last home game as a Steelers. Although this season hasn’t entirely gone according to plan, Roethilsberger, 39, is a franchise icon and will always be remembered for delivering two Super Bowls to Pittsburgh over the course of his career.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who are Ben Roethlisberger's family? Meet his wife, sister, and parents

The Pittsburgh QB has had an incredible career in the NFL but may have played his last game recently. With Big Ben seemingly heading towards retirement, we look at Ben Roethlisberger’s family, including his wife Ashley Harlan and sister Carlee. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently played in what could...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Ravens need a miracle to get into the postseason. To have any chance, they must beat the Steelers this coming Sunday. That outcome will likely depend on Lamar Jackson’s availability. Jackson, 24, hasn’t played since Week 14. He suffered an ankle injury during the Browns-Ravens game on Dec....
NFL
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Makes His Opinion On Antonio Brown Very Clear

At one point in time, the Antonio Brown-LeVeon Bell WR-RB duo was perhaps the best in the NFL. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Brown infamously stormed off the field at MetLife Stadium during the Bucs-Jets game on Sunday afternoon. It was yet another ugly scene from the former superstar wideout. And now, his stint with the Buccaneers is effectively over.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Bruce Arians saying AB is 'no longer a Buc' after storming off field vs. Jets I UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs survived 28-24 against the New York Jets, but the story of the game was Antonio Brown. AB took his helmet and shoulder pads off in the third quarter and stormed off the field, waving to fans as he left. After the game, Bruce Arians told Jay Glazer that he tried to get AB to go back into the game twice in the second half but the receiver refused. The coach went on to tell the media that Brown is quote: 'no longer a Buc.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to AB's moment and discuss how surprised he was by it.
NFL
Golf Digest

Everyone relax, trustworthy source Antonio Brown says Ben Roethlisberger may not actually retire

On Monday, the football world the NFL parts of western Pennsylvania got misty eyed as Ben Roethlisberger played what was widely reported to be his final game at Heinz Field. With his family in attendance and tears in eyes, Big Ben took down the Cleveland Browns one final time (he’s now 26-3-1 all-time against the Brownies), capping the win with a ceremonial lap around the Ketchup Bowl. It felt for all the world like this was the end …
NFL

