INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Top leaders in the Indiana House of Representatives said Tuesday a vaccine mandate ban could reach a floor vote as early as next week. In the months leading up to the 2022 legislative session that began Tuesday afternoon, House Republicans have taken testimony on a proposal to prohibit employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccines unless they also offer employees the option of weekly testing. The testing would have to be at the employer’s expense.

