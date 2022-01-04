Woman, her dog rescued after they fell through ice at CU Boulder

A woman and her dog were rescued after they fell through ice at CU Boulder Monday evening.

Around 8:52 p.m., crews with the Boulder Fire-Rescue, with help from American Medical Response of Boulder and the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department, were dispatched to a reported ice rescue at CU Boulder. A woman fell through the ice with her dog, and both were unable to get out, according to BFR.

When crews arrived, they deployed a trained ice-rescuer in an ice rescue suit. BFR said firefighters entered the ice and water and made contact with the woman roughly 25 feet from shore.

First responders were able to use rope and additional ice rescue shore support to pull both the woman and the rescuer to shore. The team then re-deployed the rescuer, who was able to rescue the dog.

Both the woman and her dog were in stable condition, according to BFR. The woman was taken to Boulder Community Health, while the dog was transported to the Boulder Humane Society.

According to BFR, the woman was out of the water in less than 10 minutes from dispatch.

Authorities want to remind everyone that it is never safe to go out on ice and attempt to rescue an animal or person that has fallen through. The best thing to do is immediately call 911.