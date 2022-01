A day after the Eagles clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2019-2020 season, the team is now dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak amongst several key players. NFL Network reporters Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero say that nearly a dozen players would be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. The two reporters say that defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, center Jason Kelce, and tight end Dallas Goedert tested positive for the virus.

