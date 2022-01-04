ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Northern California receives more rain and snow

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5qKL_0dcnXAso00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rain and snow showers lingered over Northern California on Tuesday as the latest weather system moved through.

The storm added to substantial early season precipitation dropped by powerful December systems that also cut power to thousands.

Forecasters billed the front that arrived Monday as weak but it left some high rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Follow weather updates in your area

Mount Tamalpais north of the Golden Gate recorded more than 4 inches (10 centimeters) in 24 hours. The San Mateo and Santa Cruz coastal ranges received 1 inch to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 centimeters).

Flood watches were posted in the northwest region of the state amid concerns about rising streams and creeks.

Chains were required on vehicles traveling Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada, which was blanketed with snow by last month’s storms.

Pacific Gas & Electric said about 21,000 customers were still without power in its Sierra Division, including El Dorado, Placer, Nevada and Sierra counties.

Vast accumulations of snow, downed trees and other hazards continued to prevent assessment and repair of equipment, the utility said, adding that mutual aid crews from elsewhere were assisting.

Temporary generation was deployed to 11 locations including hospitals, warming centers and substations.

The next chance of rain and snow is expected by Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

4.8 magnitude earthquake recorded in Central California

INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was recorded near the state line in Central California. The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake rattled an area of Inyo County, with the epicenter reported roughly 24 miles east of Big Pine. That area within the Sierra Nevada mountains is surrounded by wilderness. Its depth […]
FOX40

PG&E: Power for some Sierra customers won’t be back on until next week

The Latest – Wednesday, Jan. 5 12:55 p.m. Megan McFarland with PG&E said by mid-day Wednesday, 9,021 Nevada County customers still did not have power, along with 3,287 in Placer County and 2,074 in El Dorado County. PG&E provided the following table to show the dates and numbers for upcoming power restorations by county. County […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Flood#Sierra Nevada#El Dorado#Extreme Weather#Ap#Pacific Gas Electric#Sierra Division
FOX40

California mask mandate extended through Feb. 15

California’s indoor mask mandate has been extended one month, through at least Feb. 15, amid surging cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Wednesday. The mandate went into effect on Dec. 15, 2021, and was set to expire Jan. 15, 2022. It requires that masks […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California imposes water restrictions as drought drags on

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians won’t be able to water their lawns for 48 hours after rainstorms or let their sprinklers run onto the sidewalk under mandatory water restrictions state regulators adopted Tuesday as a drought continues despite heavy December rain and snow. The rules could take effect as soon as the end of the […]
FOX40

PG&E blamed for massive Dixie Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric power lines sparked last summer’s Dixie Fire in Northern California that swept through five counties and burned more than 1,300 homes and other buildings, state fire officials said Tuesday. The blaze was caused by a tree hitting electrical distribution lines west of a dam in the Sierra […]
FOX40

Modesto neighborhood wakes up to flooded street

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A water main break at the intersection of Whitehorse and Woodrow avenues in Modesto caused major street flooding in some neighborhoods Wednesday.   Homeowners along Whitehorse and Anchorage avenues woke up to their street underwater. “Got up this morning, I thought it was raining,” said Mike Martinez. “It was like a foot high […]
FOX40

Gig driver mauled by K-9 during police stop in San Ramon

A gig driver badly mauled by a police dog is suing a San Francisco area suburb, alleging use of excessive force and violation of civil rights when police stopped him in December 2020 after he had missed car rental payments.
FOX40

California extends statewide mask mandate for another month

(KTXL) — California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the indoor mask mandate is here to stay until Feb. 15, just 10 days before it was set to expire.  Ghaly said the rule will be reevaluated as the date gets closer, but state leaders said they are not using a specific metric […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy