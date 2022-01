The Giants continue to do a lot of talking about how invested they are in Sunday’s final game of the season, how they are focused on beating Washington and not worried about the abyss of an offseason that awaits them on the other side of this contest. There have been so many questions and answers and other references to "tapping out" in the last few days that you’d think Savion Glover was running the team.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO