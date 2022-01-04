The Surprising Ingredient In Ree Drummond's Sticky Buns Recipe

Tall, athletically built, and ruggedly handsome, his blue eyes sparkling mischievously, his grin, utterly infectious. Who might we be talking about, pray tell? Well, it could be any number of celebrities, including Anthony Michael Hall, Neil Patrick Harris, Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, or many others. As it turns out, it is none other than Bryce Drummond, the 18-year old son of everyone's favorite Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, whose four children we've watched grow from little tykes to full-on adults over the last decade or so. On December 25, presumably in connection with the Drummond family celebration of the Christmas holiday, Ree Drummond shared a few photos of herself with Bryce (via Instagram), who happens to be not just a "pretty face" but also a star in his own right as a talented football player for the University of North Texas (via Mean Green Sports).

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO