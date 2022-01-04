Metro Council votes to end emissions testing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emissions testing was the center of debate at Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting.

The question at hand: do we really need it?

The answer from Metro Council: no.

Unanimously, the council voted Tuesday to shut down emissions testing in Davidson County.

“I do feel like, with the newer cars, it may not be as necessary anymore,” said Andrea Veith, who went through emissions Tuesday.

Emissions testing is a practice of the past for many jurisdictions after the state allowed local government to opt-in or out several years ago. Following Tuesday night’s vote, Nashville is now joining most of Tennessee in ending the practice.

“As we see new vehicles coming online, we’re watching the overall performance of those vehicles from an emissions standpoint improve with each model year,” said Councilman Freddie O’Connell who represents District 19. “We have more electric vehicle charging infrastructure than we have ever had in Nashville — both in public places and private businesses that are adding them.”

O’Connell said emissions testing is more of a burden than a benefit.

“Mostly, what I’m hearing is people are perceiving this as a hassle that is not demonstrably linked to clean air. And that’s what I’ve asked Metro Public Health about repeatedly,” said O’Connell. “And it’s really hard to quantify.”

With the vote passed Tuesday, emissions testing will be permanently eliminated starting February 4. All of the department’s employees and buildings will be faded out.

