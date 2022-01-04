ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

How A Negative Review Almost Tanked Noodles & Company

By Lauren David
Mashed
Mashed
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're a fan of pasta and all types of noodle dishes, then you'll want to head right over to the casual dining restaurant Noodles & Company. Dedicated to classic Italian pasta dishes, an array of Mac and Cheese options, and international-inspired noodle entrees, the restaurant offers something for everyone. Obviously,...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

33 Popular Iced Tea Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

While China is credited with first discovering tea as far back as 2737 B.C., it was the United States that popularized the cold, iced version. Tea had been around in the States since the colonial years, but back then it was often mixed with liquor (via NPR). But to make it iced, people needed ice, of course. Back then, ice was only available to the wealthy and it was hard to come by in the sweltering Southern states until the 19th century.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Wisconsin State
hypebeast.com

KFC Adds Beyond Meat Fried Chicken to Its Menu

KFC has teamed up with Beyond Meat to offer plant-based fried chicken at its restaurants across the U.S., beginning on January 10. The limited-edition Beyond Fried Chicken was developed exclusively for KFC that mimics the franchise’s iconic fried chicken. “The mission from day one was simple – make the...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Del Taco Debuts '20 Under $2' Value Meals

While fast food chains have long been known for offering quick and cheap bites, there's no denying that fast food prices have been going up, per Fast Company. In the same vein, you may have noticed that dollar menus have been disappearing across the country. While this is true at some restaurants, Del Taco is still offering plenty of affordable options for savvy customers. In fact, Del Taco just launched a 20 Under $2 value menu, as reported by Nation's Restaurant News. As its name suggests, the menu includes a long list of items for no more than $2.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Nearly 16% Think This Is The Worst Starburst Flavor

Poor old Starburst. When it comes to candy rankings, it's pretty much doomed to a life as a mid-carder. According to data compiled by Galvanize, Starburst doesn't crack the top 10 candies in sales either worldwide or here in the U.S. Okay, they did reach the #8 spot among kids polled at Halloween, but the respondents may just have been relieved not to have gotten the dreaded Smarties or Good & Plenty. Another survey notes Starburst was the third best-selling Halloween candy of 2020, but sales doesn't always correlate to enjoyment. As to why Starbursts will never, ever rival Reese's or Snickers, that can be explained in just 3 words: they're not chocolate. Unfortunately, fruit-flavored candies far more frequently taste of strange chemicals that barely approximate the named fruit (if at all).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are In Love With These Mini All American Cakes

It's that time of year when many people try to lower their sugar intake, or possibly even stop eating it altogether. But if you ask us, dessert is one course that should stay a permanent part of your diet. Hear us out. Not only do we get joy out of eating ice cream or chocolate chip cookies (in moderation, of course), but Spoon University found scientific evidence showing that eating sweet treats can help reduce stress and maintain a balanced diet. Additionally, a study conducted by the American Psychological Association in 2019 found that diners who picked out their dessert before the rest of their meal ended up consuming fewer calories overall (via Eat This, Not That!).
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noodles Company#Tanked#Food Drink#Italian#Wisconsin State Journal#Noodles Co
Food Beast

Pizza Hut Taps Into 90s Nostalgia with BOOK IT! Bundle

Growing up in the 90s, I was conditioned to associate Pizza Hut with reading. Why? Well, thanks to its partnership with BOOK IT!, the reading and educational program that has impacted more than 65 million students nationwide since 1984 as the nation’s longest running, corporate supported reading program. Reading more was rewarded with Pizza Hut pizza. What a time.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Denver Gazette

Noodles & Company to donate 50% of sales to assist in Marshall fire recovery effort

Boulder-based Noodles & Company will hold a fundraiser later this month that will benefit residents impacted by the Marshall fire. The company will donate half of its sales from Jan. 11 to the fundraiser, which will be held at all 58 Colorado locations and will begin during the dinner rush at 4 p.m. and continue until each location closes. This includes in-person and online orders, officials said.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Mashed

You Might Be Overpaying For Your Wendy's Chicken Nuggets

Wendy's has been in the fast-food game since 1969, when founder Dave Thomas opened the first location in Columbus, Ohio. According to the Wendy's website, Thomas also created a "pick-up window" in 1970, which essentially led to the drive-thru idea we know and love today. Over the years, the Wendy's...
COLUMBUS, OH
marthastewart.com

A Recent Survey Finds That 79% of Americans Believe Soup Makes the Best Leftovers

Whether you prefer takeout or typically cook dinner at home, leftovers often find their way into your fridge. However, a new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Bosch home appliances reveals that this isn't necessarily a bad thing. According to their findings, a majority of respondents say they'd rather eat leftovers because it's easier than having to cook (46 percent) and more affordable than going out and buying dinner (32 percent). While you may immediately think of pizza or pasta as Americans' favorite leftovers, soup actually tops the list, with 79 percent of respondents favoring it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Problem Aldi Shoppers Have With Its Stonemill Pepper Grinder

When savvy shoppers search for a solid pepper grinder, they need to keep an eye out for several variables. According to The New York Times, a good pepper mill should easily and evenly grind peppercorns at multiple degrees of fineness and potentially come with a warranty. Clearly, those factors ask a bit too much from the plastic pepper grinders you see at the grocery store, which can produce pretty uneven flakes of pepper — if they even work at all.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Wienerschnitzel Just Hopped On The Plant-Based Trend

When you visit a Wienerschnitzel, you have a ton of choices to make. Fans of the chain love the brand's chili cheese hot dog, chili cheese fries, and corn dogs, per Ranker. Others opt for the mustard dog or chili cheeseburger (via Eat This, Not That!). Wienerschnitzel's website lists a ton of protein-packed burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches, and it may seem like this fast food chain has something to curb any craving. However, some may have noticed that it lacks substantial plant-based options.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

84K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy