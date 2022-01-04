Detroit Police Search For Suspects In Two Separate Arson Incidents

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying suspects in two separate arson cases.

The first incident happened on Dec. 18, 2021, at around 5:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Lodewyck.

Video from a ring doorbell camera shows two male suspects breaking a window on the vehicle and throwing a Molotov cocktail inside of the car.

The second incident happened on Dec. 29, 2021, at about 7 a.m. at 16900 Woodbine Street.

A ring doorbell camera captured a video of a Silver or White Transit work van driving north on Woodbine Street, and then park just north of the victim’s house.

The video then shows the suspect walking up to the house and throwing it, attempting to burn the house down. There were two people inside of the house at the time of this incident.

If anyone has any information on either of these incidents they are urged to call 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.

