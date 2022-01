Penn State had some terrific news on Tuesday afternoon. DT P.J. Mustipher announced that he was staying for a fifth season with the Nittany Lions. Mustipher, this season for the Nittany Lions, only played in 5 games due to an injury in the Iowa game back in October. In those 5 games, he had 21 tackles, 16 of which were solo, 3 tackles for loss and a sack.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO