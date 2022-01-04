ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kieran Trippier to join Newcastle after initial £12m fee agreed with Atlético

By Fabrizio Romano and Niall McVeigh
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
Kieran Trippier Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Kieran Trippier is set to join Newcastle United after a fee, reportedly an initial £12m with add-ons, was agreed with Atlético Madrid.

The England right-back has also agreed personal terms after further discussions between the club and the player’s representatives. The Premier League club are now organising Trippier’s medical before he is officially unveiled as a Newcastle player.

Trippier will become Newcastle’s first signing since the club were taken over by a Saudi-backed consortium in October. Negotiations for the 31-year-old have been taking place since December, with Atlético agreeing to sell when it became clear that Trippier wanted to leave and return to England.

The former Tottenham full-back played under the Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe, at Burnley and also played for Barnsley after developing as a youth player at Manchester City. Trippier made 67 appearances in two and a half years at Atlético and won the Spanish title with the club last season, earning a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020.

Newcastle are hoping to add at least three more January signings in a bid to avoid relegation this season, with the Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski a target. Howe is also keen to add a central midfielder and a forward, with Callum Wilson facing a long spell out with a torn calf muscle.

In other news, Ainsley Maitland-Niles is on the verge of joining José Mourinho’s Roma on loan until the end of the season, with no purchase option agreed. Arsenal will receive €1m (£830,000) in loan fees – €500,000 up front with another €500,000 in bonuses – with Roma also paying the midfielder’s wages during his loan spell.

Maitland-Niles asked to leave Arsenal on social media at the end of the summer transfer window but stayed at the Emirates, making only two Premier League starts so far this season. Mikel Arteta is also prepared to allow Folarin Balogun to leave on loan in January, with Championship side Middlesbrough front runners to sign the 20-year-old striker.

The Guardian

The Guardian

