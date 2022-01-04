ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JARC individuals improving their work skills during the pandemic

By Tania Rogers
 1 day ago
A local organization that helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities is ready to work.

"We teach work skills. We take groups anywhere from three individuals to seven or eight to a business and they work in the business," said Nancy Freiwald, the Director of Program Services at JARC. "So, whenever we go to Cheesecake Factory, we have people working in the kitchen doing some prep work, we have people wrapping silverware."

JARC Florida works with several community partners to give individuals work skills. Chrisitan Keys is with the Sinai Residence of Boca Raton, a senior living community.

"They welcome residents as they enter the dining room. They help assist residents to the tables by either moving in a chair, helping them sit down," said Keys. "They also assist by taking away their walkers or assisted devices."

COVID-19 has impacted the flow of work for employees and area businesses, but Keys said JARC workers are able to help.

"We have struggled with getting employees at this time and they are a great assistance to us," he said.

"We are trying to take full advantage in the lack of employees and get out there to help these businesses to get our individuals hired. We have a grant from the state of Florida through the Department of Economic Opportunity that allows us to pay the individual minimum wage while they are training. And they come and they have their paycheck and they say look at how much I've gotten paid," Freiwald said.

Helping them become more independent.

"We have a workforce that is ready, willing and able to work and we would love to come to your business and see what we can do for you," she said.

To learn more about JARC Florida, click here .

