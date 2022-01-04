ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown said he thought wife Christine 'hates' him months before she announced she was leaving their polygamous marriage

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

Kody Brown and Christine Brown from "Sister Wives."

Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor / Getty Images

  • Kody Brown revealed new details about when he and his former wife Christine began drifting apart.
  • On the latest "Sister Wives," Kody said Christine "hates" him since daughter Truely's health scare.
  • Kody doesn't want one of his kids to die of COVID, but Christine said he's being "irresponsible."

"Sister Wives" star Kody Brown got candid about when his marriage to Christine apparently began to crumble. And according to him, the couple was on a downward spiral long before his strict COVID-19 rules put literal distance between them.

"I think Christine hates me, partly because Truely almost died and she thought that I had been negligent," Kody said in a solo interview during Sunday's episode. He added that an event like that "changes relationships."

Kody and Christine's youngest daughter, Truley, now 11, was hospitalized in 2014 for "kidney failure." The health scare was chronicled on the family's TLC show.

"One of the nurses told us, she said, 'Normally, cases like this we don't expect them to leave,'" Kody said at the time of the 2014 hospitalization, as shown in a flashback on Sunday's episode. In the latest episode, it's unclear why he thinks his third wife considered him "negligent" in that situation eight years ago, but as the flashback showed, he was not with Christine when she decided to take their daughter to the hospital.

Kody and Christine Brown at a press event.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On Sunday's episode, Kody points to Truely's past health scare one of the main reasons he wishes most of his family would follow his stricter COVID-19 protocols, like disinfecting mail and groceries and changing clothes every time they go out.

As established throughout the current "Sister Wives" season, which was filmed earlier in the pandemic, Kody's second wife Janelle along with Christine, is not following Kody's rules, so he's not staying at their houses.

"I know if somebody in this family dies, there's going to be a bunch of other people I hate because of it," Kody said in a solo interview on the latest episode.

"I don't want to have one of my children die and then me hate the people who weren't doing the rules and then end up in a divorce with whoever's child died," he added.

Christine didn't mention Truely's health in her solo interview and said that Kody is being "irresponsible" as the "leader of a family" by ignoring "half of his family" and not seeing them "at all."

"Sister Wives" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 16

Kimberly Thomas Collins
1d ago

I don’t see where any of his wives like him very much and no one seems very happy with their plural marriage mess.

Reply(1)
13
Happy cat
1d ago

Kody is blaming everyone and everything except HIMSELF for Christine reasons for not liking him anymore😡

Reply(2)
17
DeeDee
22h ago

I understand he got Covid, after all his preaching to everyone about the rules he and Robyn were caught shopping without masks on and Kody got Covid.

Reply(1)
4
