Mission Thrift Store reports break-in, theft

 1 day ago
Police are investigating a break-in at the Mission Thrift Store in San Luis Obispo.

It reportedly happened Tuesday morning at the store located at 2958 S. Higuera St.

The thrift store provides financial support to Old Mission School.

School officials say someone broke a window to the front of the store and took about $500 worth of pocket knives, art supplies, vintage playing cards, and other items.

They say the cash register was also dismantled but there was no money inside.

Repair of the window reportedly cost the store another $200.

The store manager said they were still able to open to customers on Tuesday using a cash register someone had recently donated.

Thrift store sales make up about 10 percent of the Old Mission School's budget, according to school officials.

